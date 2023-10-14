NHL Rumors: Oilers and Bruins, Canadiens and Blue Jackets

Could the Edmonton Oilers eye a Boston Bruins goaltender?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers surrendered 8 goals on 32 shots against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Oilers GM Ken Holland won’t make any panic moves, but could they eventually call the Boston Bruins about goaltender Linus Ullmark? Holland may not want to wait too long if Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell falter.

One executive source on Thursday: “I can tell you right now, a few more of those from either goalie, and Kenny is on the horn looking for a goalie.”

The Oilers looked at the Bruins’ Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman this past offseason.

“If he’s getting a goalie, he’s getting the solution, not a stop-gap,” the same source opined. “I heard they definitely looked in on Ullmark and Swayman over the summer, so if that’s true, Kenny is calling Donny soon, maybe.”

Ullmark does have a modified no-trade clause and has another year left on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. The Oilers and Bruins don’t have a lot of salary cap space to play with – the Oilers $399,157 and the Bruins $527,158.

Could the Montreal Canadiens be interested in a Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Frank Seravalli tweeted this week that the Columbus Blue Jackets may be looking to move a right-handed defenseman and options could be Jake Bean, Andrew Peeke, and Adam Boqvist.

The Montreal Canadiens being interested in someone like Boqvist could be something that pays good dividends down the road – a Kirby Dach-like move. The Blue Jackets want flexibility and the Canadiens can offer that as they can take on his full cap hit, $2.6 million, without needing to send salary back.

Closer to the trade deadline, the Canadiens could get some interest in fellow right-handed defenseman David Savard.

Being able to add Boqvist would add to their stable of young, right-handed defensemen – David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, Justin Barron and Bogdan Konyushov.