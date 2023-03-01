NHL News: Jakob Chychrun traded to the Ottawa Senators
Trades continue to come in as the Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators.

In exchange for Chychrun, the Senators gave the Coyotes got a 2023 conditional first-round pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and a second-round pick from 2026.

Chyrchrun had been on the trading block for over a year and had been held out of the lineup since Saturday, February 11th for trade-related reasons.

While Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong was looking for more, the market was dictating a lower price of return.

Along with the fact that teams were in the Chychrun sweepstakes were going in a different direction. Edmonton acquired Mattias Ekholm, Los Angeles acquired Vladislav Gavrikov, Boston got Dmitry Orlov and Carolina acquired Shayne Gostisbehere. With market not there, the Senators swooped in.

Not to mention the salary cap. As teams that were in the Chychrun sweepstakes could not clear the cap to make it work. Not to mention as part of this trade the Coyotes did not retain any of Chychrun’s salary.

Chychrun is having a bounce-back season for the Coyotes. In 36 games, Chychrun has recorded 28 points (seven goals and 21 assists) including seven powerplay points with four powerplay goals. In 373 career NHL games, Chychrun has 170 points (60 goals and 110 assists).

As previously mentioned, the Senators are taking on Chychrun’s full salary, which is pretty reasonable. Chychrun has an annual average value of $4.6 million over the next two years.

Talks heated up between the two parties over the past 48 hours as Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports

The summer of Pierre Dorin has continued to the trade deadline. Over the summer, Dorin traded for Alex DeBrincat and signed Claude Giroux. He also extended Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. Now the Senators have acquired Jakob Chychrun to go along with Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson.

According to Puck Pedia the Senators now have $3.7 million in projected salary cap space which can fit an annual cap hit of $1.54 million.

According to Bruce Garrioch, Chychrun will meet the team in New York for tomorrow night’s game against the New York Rangers. It is unclear if he will play, but that will be determined after the morning skate as Chychrun has a history of getting injured.

The Coyotes continue their rebuild as they continue to pile up draft picks while the Senators continue to build towards a push to the playoffs.

 