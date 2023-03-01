NHL News: Jakob Chychrun traded to the Ottawa Senators

Trades continue to come in as the Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators.

Trade alert! The #Sens have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun from @ArizonaCoyotes in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in ’23, a conditional second-round selection in ’24 (previously acquired from @Capitals) and a second-round pick in ’26. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/toPp9uDS3n — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 1, 2023

In exchange for Chychrun, the Senators gave the Coyotes got a 2023 conditional first-round pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and a second-round pick from 2026.

Conditions: The ’23 1st-round pick is top-5 protected. If met, pick becomes ’24 1st-round unprotected. Additionally, should #Sens reach ’23 ECF, the 2nd-round pick becomes ’24 1st-round top 10-protected. If that condition is met, the pick becomes ’25 1st-round unprotected. 2/2 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 1, 2023

Chyrchrun had been on the trading block for over a year and had been held out of the lineup since Saturday, February 11th for trade-related reasons.

Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun is a healthy scratch due to 'trade related reasons' tonight. MORE: https://t.co/YWtbkUwwsi pic.twitter.com/dUOOSt6tdt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 12, 2023

While Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong was looking for more, the market was dictating a lower price of return.

"We had a couple of deals where there were two firsts but they were really late firsts. This has the possibility of being a pretty good pick." — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) March 2, 2023

Along with the fact that teams were in the Chychrun sweepstakes were going in a different direction. Edmonton acquired Mattias Ekholm, Los Angeles acquired Vladislav Gavrikov, Boston got Dmitry Orlov and Carolina acquired Shayne Gostisbehere. With market not there, the Senators swooped in.

Not to mention the salary cap. As teams that were in the Chychrun sweepstakes could not clear the cap to make it work. Not to mention as part of this trade the Coyotes did not retain any of Chychrun’s salary.

To say the Coyotes waited too long might be an understatement. But it was clear they did not want to retain money beyond this season and that factored into talks. Kudos to the Sens for pouncing. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 1, 2023

The #coyotes did not retain any salary on Jakob Chychrun in the trade with Ottawa, which was reflected in the acquisition cost. The #sens held out for a better deal and got one. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 1, 2023

Chychrun is having a bounce-back season for the Coyotes. In 36 games, Chychrun has recorded 28 points (seven goals and 21 assists) including seven powerplay points with four powerplay goals. In 373 career NHL games, Chychrun has 170 points (60 goals and 110 assists).

“A d'man we’ve coveted, Jakob is big & plays imposing. He possesses a quality skill set; defends hard & is highly skilled. Uses his heavy shot with accuracy & is effective at creating offence as a threat at the offensive blue line.”

– #Sens GM Pierre Dorion statement re Chychrun — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) March 1, 2023

As previously mentioned, the Senators are taking on Chychrun’s full salary, which is pretty reasonable. Chychrun has an annual average value of $4.6 million over the next two years.

And he's on a very good contract too. pic.twitter.com/jDlLpp0UAV — dom 🕰️ (@domluszczyszyn) March 1, 2023

Talks heated up between the two parties over the past 48 hours as Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports

Talks heated up in last 48 hours between Ott/Ariz once the ask softened. Originally, Coyotes were asking about likes of Ridly Greig and other top prospects to be part of the deal. Sens said they couldn't do that, so were out of it. But Ariz re-engaged this week and price softened — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 1, 2023

The summer of Pierre Dorin has continued to the trade deadline. Over the summer, Dorin traded for Alex DeBrincat and signed Claude Giroux. He also extended Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. Now the Senators have acquired Jakob Chychrun to go along with Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson.

According to Puck Pedia the Senators now have $3.7 million in projected salary cap space which can fit an annual cap hit of $1.54 million.

According to Bruce Garrioch, Chychrun will meet the team in New York for tomorrow night’s game against the New York Rangers. It is unclear if he will play, but that will be determined after the morning skate as Chychrun has a history of getting injured.

Jakob Chychrun is expected to join the team in New York. He hasn't played in three weeks so a decision on whether he plays won't be made until morning. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 1, 2023

The Coyotes continue their rebuild as they continue to pile up draft picks while the Senators continue to build towards a push to the playoffs.