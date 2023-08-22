NHL News: Jonathan Bernier, Alex Chaisson, Oliver Bonk, and Josh Morrissey

Jonathan Bernier retires

NHL: Goaltender Jonathan Bernier retired from the NHL after 404 NHL games.

Los Angeles Kings – 62 GP

Toronto Maple Leafs – 151 GP

Anaheim Ducks – 39 GP

Colorado Avalanche – 37 GP

Detroit Red Wings – 105 GP

New Jersey Devils – 10 GP

Alex Chaisson gets PTO from the Bruins

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed 32-year-old forward to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Tom Gulitti: “Chiasson has used the tryout route with success multiple times before. Maybe there’s an opportunity for him with the Bruins. He played well for the Red Wings when he got a chance after the deadline last season.”

Joe Haggerty: “The 6-foot-4 forward had 6 goals and 9 points in 20 games for the Detroit Red Wings last year. Bruins mgmt has long been interested in him dating to when they tried to pry him loose from Dallas in the Seguin trade”

Alex Chiasson signs PTO with #NHLBruins He is surprisingly good for stretches. He has 24 PPP in the last 3 years, including 7 in 20 games this past year. Keep an eye on him during the season.https://t.co/XLKEGDTXQU pic.twitter.com/Ep2bo1nodU — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) August 21, 2023

Nathan Beaulieu gets PTO from the Hurricanes

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Nathan Beaulieu.

The Flyers sign Oliver Bonk

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed 2023 first-round pick, 22nd overall, defenseman Oliver Bonk to a three-year entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Bonk carries a $950,000 and an AAV of $1.2 million.

Year 1: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors.

Year 2: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors, with $250,000 “A” performance bonus.

Year 2: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors, with $500,000 “A” performance bonus.

Josh Morrissey is healthy and ready to go

Aaron Vickers of NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 of their first-round matchup with the Golden Knights. He said he’s “100 healthy” healthy and will be ready for training camp.

“It was kind of a 4-6 week timeline,” Morrissey told NHL.com before participating in the Rogers Legends of Hockey Charity Skins Game on Saturday. “Obviously, it’s kind of the worst time of year to get hurt. (You) play all year and compete to have that opportunity in the playoffs. But at the same time, in a way it’s better that you have months to recover and you’re not rushing back.

“Been taking my time with it, really trying to do it right, using all the different modalities and things you can do. I’m 100 percent ready to go. No lingering issues at all.”