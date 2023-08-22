NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Extra Draft Capital and Casey DeSmith

The Montreal Canadiens can overpay with the extra draft capital they are acquiring

TSN: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has acquired some extra draft picks in the Jeff Petry trades to added to their collection. The extra assets adds to their ability to make other moves according to Hughes.

“I believe that as we accumulate draft capital – and we’ve used it in the past – it probably gives us a little bit of a luxury to maybe slightly overpay to acquire a player that we want that can help us compete in the window that we believe we can do it in.”

Trading Casey DeSmith won’t be easy for GM Kent Hughes

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes knows it won’t be easy to trade goaltender Casey DeSmith, but it remains a possibility.

“I spoke with Casey (and Jeff) when the trade went down,” said Hughes. “Casey was in a situation in Pittsburgh that was too busy, with four goalies. He arrives to the Montreal Canadiens in a situation that also has four goalies. I told Casey to be patient, the goal is not to bury you in the American Hockey League. We will continue to look at possible trades or to make some changes. But it’ll take patience with the goalie market, it’s always slow.”

The returns for goaltenders usually isn’t much and the market is slow. Not many teams are looking to add another goalie and one with a $1.8 million cap hit.

If the Boston Bruins trade one of Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman, they may need a goalie. But a Bruins-Canadiens trade?

If the Anaheim Ducks trade John Gibson they may look for someone with some experience.

The St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning may need a better backup but may want a cheaper option, especially the Lightning.

The Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, and Columbus Blues could use some depth.

If the Winnipeg Jets trade Connor Hellebuyck, they may need to add a goalie.