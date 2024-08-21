NHL News: Matty Beniers Re-signs, and the Philadelphia Flyers to Terminate Ryan Johansen’s Contract

The Seattle Kraken re-sign Matty Beniers

Seattle Kraken: The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Matty Beniers to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $7.14 million.

Puck Pedia: The contract buys two UFA years and Beniers will be 28 years old when the contract expires.

2024-25: $2.15 million salary and $5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $2.15 million salary and $5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $7.15 million

2027-28: $7.15 million

2028-29: $7.15 million

2029-30: $7.15 million

2030-31: $7 million

Puck Pedia: In the final two years of the deal Beniers will have a 12-team no-trade clause.

How Patrik Laine Makes Sense for the Montreal Canadiens

Matty Beniers, signed 7x$7.1M by SEA, is a young defensive-minded playmaking centre. Took a step back in year two but offers value as a shutdown option who can create passing plays off the rush, although his team tends to not generate many chances when he’s out there. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/VhcIzXMrox — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 20, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to terminate Ryan Johansen‘s contract

Philadelphia Flyers: (statement) “The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers today for the purpose of terminating his contract due to a material breach. The Flyers will have no further comment at this time.”

Chris Johnston: Johnson will have 60 days to file a grievance via the NHLPA after his contract is terminated. He’s likely do this and previous players who have, have negotiated settlements.

NHL News: 2025 NHL Draft, Gabriel Landeskog, Edmonton Oilers, and the St. Louis Blues

Elliotte Friedman: Statement from Johansen’s agent Kurt Overhardt.

“Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled.

Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the Club, its medical staff, and authorized third party physicians.

The Flyers’ attempted to terminate Ryan’s contract is disappointing.

We have been in contact with the NHLPA and will defend Ryan and protect his rights.”

Elliotte Friedman: “A little more information: Johansen is expected to grieve this termination; Flyers aren’t commenting, but have made it clear they will present their case if asked to do. So, while the contract may be terminated tomorrow, there is going to be a bit of a process here.”

Elliotte Friedman: Several sources have said that the issue is the injury that didn’t allow Ryan Johansen to play for the Flyers after he was traded to the Flyers by the Colorado Avalanche.

Charlie O’Connor: “Earlier this summer, I got the impression that the Flyers weren’t going to get the lawyers involved in the Johansen situation and were probably just going to let it play out for the final year of his deal. Folks, it appears the lawyers are getting involved.”

NHL Rumors: On the Nashville Predators – Yaroslav Askarov Situation