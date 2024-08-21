NHL News: 2025 NHL Draft, Gabriel Landeskog, Edmonton Oilers, and the St. Louis Blues

The 2025 NHL draft could be heading to Los Angeles

David Pagnotta: There won’t be GMs and scouts going to the NHL draft and there will be a different feel with the draft going forward. There isn’t anything official but have been hearing that Los Angeles could be the leading front-runner for the 2025 NHL draft and awards.

Gabriel Landeskog is still pushing to play

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn’t played in two years because of a right knee injury.

“He’s trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season and if that goes well, it would be a really big boost for us. So, that’s something we’re all a little anxious about, but really excited about as well. He hasn’t played for us in two years.”

The Edmonton Oilers didn’t match offer sheets

St. Louis Blues: The Edmonton Oilers didn’t match the offer sheets to defenseman Philip Broberg (two years at $4,580,917) and forward Dylan Holloway (two years at $2,290,457 per).

The Oilers will get a 2025 second-round pick for Broberg and a 2025 third-round pick for Holloway.

The Blues also sent a 2028 third-round pick and unsigned Paul Fischer (2023 fifth-round pick) to the Oilers for future considerations.

Gene Principe: Oilers GM Stan Bowman on not matching the offer sheets: “We took our time and exhausted all opportunities and decided not to match. This became a business decision short/long term. We moved forward with best moves going into training camp.”

David Pagnotta: Broberg on the decision to sign the offer sheet: “At the end of the day, it’s business. I’m very thankful for the years I had in Edmonton. I’m looking forward to a new chapter in St. Louis.”

Bob Stauffer: “The @EdmontonOilers basically get a late “adjunct” to the offer sheets…and pick up an extra 3rd and a prospect. Edmonton theoretically doesn’t have to put Evander Kane on LTIR when he likely misses the start of the season…

Team will have 946K in cap space by my count…and could accrue during the season… Potential to add a right shot D at the deadline.”

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues overpaid for Broberg and Holloway but if they both develop into the players that the Blues think they can, overpaying for two years doesn’t matter. They have the cap space and two quality players for a second and third-round pick.