NHL News: Milano, Chychrun, Schmaltz, Bertuzzi, Ekblad, Muzzin and More

Sonny Milano clears waivers

Chris Johnston: Washington Capitals Sonny Milano clears waivers.

The Sabres place Anders Bjork on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Buffalo Sabres have placed Anders Bjork on waivers.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will start practicing with the team in Montreal.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes defenseman Conor Timmins is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Nick Schmaltz will be out six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury that he suffered against the Penguins in their season opener.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Bertuzzi will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Bertuzzi injured his hand on Tuesday.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad has a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated today.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson won’t be traveling with the team on their road trip. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be traveling with the team.

: The Flyers put defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on the IR. Bill Meltzer: Atkinson is still not practicing with the team.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote missed practice yesterday. He blocked a shot on Saturday but was able to finish the game.

Mike Stephens: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin suffered a neck injury and he didn’t know the extent of it.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Connor Brown left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.