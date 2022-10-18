NHL News: Milano, Chychrun, Schmaltz, Bertuzzi, Ekblad, Muzzin and More

Sonny Milano clears waivers
Chris Johnston: Washington Capitals Sonny Milano clears waivers.
The Sabres place Anders Bjork on waivers
Chris Johnston: The Buffalo Sabres have placed Anders Bjork on waivers.
NHL Injury updates
Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will start practicing with the team in Montreal.
Craig Morgan: Coyotes defenseman Conor Timmins is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Forward Nick Schmaltz will be out six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury that he suffered against the Penguins in their season opener.
Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Bertuzzi will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.
- Ansar Khan: Bertuzzi injured his hand on Tuesday.
David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad has a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated today.
Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson won’t be traveling with the team on their road trip. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be traveling with the team.
- Bill Meltzer: The Flyers put defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on the IR.
- Bill Meltzer: Atkinson is still not practicing with the team.
Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote missed practice yesterday. He blocked a shot on Saturday but was able to finish the game.
Mike Stephens: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin suffered a neck injury and he didn’t know the extent of it.
Muzzin to the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/2qLG7dG0EF
— ًًً (@twistedleafs) October 18, 2022
Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Connor Brown left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.