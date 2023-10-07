NHL News: Minnesota Wild Extend Forward Ryan Hartman

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin continued to get his house in order. On Saturday, the Wild announced they have signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year contract extension.

The #mnwid has signed Ryan Hartman to a three-year contract extension. Hartman ranked T-1st on the team in GWG, second in PIM, T-3rd in SHG, sixth in points and goals, and seventh in assists last season. https://t.co/WvphgqTccQ — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) October 7, 2023



Hartman’s new three-year deal is worth $12 million, which carries an AAV of $4 million.

Ryan Hartman #mnwild

3 year / $12,000,000 Breakdown… 24-25: $5,000,000

25-26: $4,000,000

26-27: $3,000,000 * Trade clauses in quoted tweet below ? https://t.co/EFc6Ed4kMz — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 7, 2023

In addition, Hartman has a no-movement clause that kicks in with his current deal this season. He will also have that no-movement clause in the 2024-25 season before it becomes a limited no-trade clause (15 no-trade) in 25-26 before it becomes the limited no-trade becomes a 10-team no-trade in 26-27.

As Elliotte Friedman noted on Friday, the Wild were looking to extend Hartman before the start of the regular season. Friedman speculated that Hartman was going to get a nice increase from his current $1.7 million AAV.

GM Bill Guerin on contract negotiations: “We’re in discussions with Ryan,” Guerin said. “Things are going there. Just because it doesn’t get done today doesn’t mean we’re in any trouble. … I think everybody knows how I feel about ‘Hartsy,’ too. He’s an identity guy for us. These two deals (Zuccarello and Foligno) just came together really fast. We’ll continue to talk to Hartsy and whether it’s today, tomorrow or a week from now, hopefully, we can get it done keep Ryan here. He’s a good player for us and a good guy. Hopefully, we can get that done.”

No surprise, but the Ryan Hartman extension is getting closer in MIN. Sounds like three years at a significant raise from his current $1.7M. — : Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 6, 2023



In a week’s stretch, the Wild have extended Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, and now Hartman.

Three years, $12 million ($4M AAV) for Ryan Hartman. Fair price for the 34-goal scorer of two years ago who took a paycut on his last deal — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 7, 2023

Ryan Hartman is the definition of what a Minnesota Wild player should be ever since signing a two-year deal with the Wild back on July 1, 2019.

Marcus Foligno: “I mean, I think he’s another big part of the puzzle. He’s a great player for us and when he’s healthy, he’s tremendous with those two, Kirill and ‘Zuccy’. That’s part of the core that we want to stick around here. We’ve built it and we want to see it through.”

Last season, Hartman played in 59 games recording 37 points (15 goals and 22 assists) including six winning goals and a career-high two shorthanded goals.

Hartman’s best season game in 2021-22 recording career highs in all statistical categories with 65 points (34 goals and 31 assists) playing in all 82 games.