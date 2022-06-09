NHL News: Marcus Foligno, Bruce Cassidy, Igor Shesterkin, Sweeps and Playoff Prices

On different teams but Folingo sticks up for Sundqvist

Cassidy is one of three coaches too…

Hockey Daily 365: “Bruce Cassidy became one of just three coaches in NHL history to be fired after making the playoffs in each of their first 6+ years as a team’s head coach.

The other two? Cecil Hart (MTL, ’26-’32) and Dan Bylsma (PIT, ’08-’14).

600 and counting for Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin became the eighth active goaltender to record 600 saves in a playoff year and the first since Andrei Vasilevskiy (655) and Carey Price (622) both did so in the 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/0fml6hHRGW pic.twitter.com/YUrLuT8tiN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 8, 2022

Multiple Series Sweeps

Greg Harvey: “The Colorado Avalanche become the 1st team to complete multiple 4-game sweeps in the same season since the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003!

They now have back-to-back seasons with a 4-game sweep in which they scored 4+ goals in all 4 games. That’s only happened twice before!”

Playoff prices to watch the Avs