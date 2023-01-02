NHL News: Nicklas Backstrom, Patrik Laine, Nick Perbix and Joe Pavelski

Nicklas Backstrom and Patrik Laine out of COVID protocol

Bailey Johnson: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out of COVID protocol and is back practicing with the team.

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is out of COVID protocol and is back practicing with the team.

The Lightning extend Nick Perbix

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 23-year-old defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension with a $1.125 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $1,032,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus.

2024-25: $1,032,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Lightning color analyst Brian Engblom on Perbix.

“He just does everything well. He’s smart. He’s mature in his game. The NHL hasn’t seemed to bother him. He doesn’t panic. He reads the game really well and is in a good position. His efficiency is the best part of his game. Nothing flashy, but it’s what you want.”

The Stars extend Joe Pavelski

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have signed forward Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension.

He’ll carry a $3.5 million salary cap hit and can earn up to $2 million in bonuses.

His current deal is a $5.5 million cap hit and $500,000 in bonuses. He’s already earned $300,000 and is close to earning another $100,000 for two more games played.

Puck Pedia: Next year he can earn $1 million for 10 games played and another $1 million for 20 games played.

Puck Pedia: “As a 35+ player, Pavelski is eligible for a deal with performance bonuses on a 1-year contract. The earned bonuses only count after the season, and if insufficient cap room, they become a carryover cap hit the following year.”