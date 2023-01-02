NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Senators will attach an asset to move Nikita Zaitsev

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to trade defenseman Nikita Zaitsev.

They have given Zaitsev’s agent permission to talk with other teams.

From understanding, the Senators are willing to attach a high draft pick or prospect to help facilitate a trade.

What will the Toronto Maple Leafs be looking for at the deadline?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs and what direction they could go in leading up to the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Toronto. Toronto’s in a really good place as we do this against Colorado and they’ve had an excellent season.

I think at the beginning of the year the conventional wisdom, what we all expected was they would take the biggest possible swing on defense at some point during the season, to try and go out and be successful in the playoffs.

Now, that might still be the play, but one thing I’m sensing around there is that Maple Leafs with the way some of their defensemen have played this year, particularly while a lot people have been out, are beginning to wonder if the one big swing is the right path. And again, it might still be, but I think they’re starting to look at may be is two moves more sensible. One on defenseman. One on forward. Look for another scorer.

But basically, what I think this season has done guys is, it’s given them pause on that particular strategy. They have limited cap room. They don’t have a ton of draft picks, although they do have some good prospects.

I think they’re saying, alright, is the path we thought we were going to go on, still the path we’re going to go on.