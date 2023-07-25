NHL News: Patrice Bergeron Announces Retirement

Boston Bruins center and captain Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement today from the National Hockey League in a letter penned to the city of Boston and fans of the Bruins.

“It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player,” wrote Bergeron in an announcement on the Bruins website.

“As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”

The six-time Selke Award winner played all 19 seasons with the Boston Bruins. He was originally drafted in the second round (45th overall) by the Bruins as part of the legendary 2003 NHL Draft Class.

Until 2005, teams received a compensatory draft pick if one of their players left as a free agent. In 2002, Boston’s Bill Guerin signed with Dallas, Boston was awarded a compensatory 2003 second round pick, 45th overall. The Bruins used it to select Patrice Bergeron. https://t.co/TcZATjC1Vn — Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) July 25, 2023

Bergeron will go down as one of the best two-way centers to ever play the game. If the Bruins needed a big faceoff win, Bergeron was out there taking it whether it would be in the offensive or defensive zone. There was nobody better than number 37 in the faceoff circle. He has a career 57.9 percent faceoff winning percentage.

In his career with the Bruins, he recorded 1,040 points (427 goals and 613 assists) in 1,294 regular season games. Not to mention the playoff success Bergeron had as well with the Bruins. Bergeron played in 170 playoff games recording 128 points (50 goals and 78 assists) going to the Stanley Cup Final three times and winning in 2011 where he recorded 20 points.

In the other two trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019, the Bruins and Bergeron just came up short. Losing to Chicago in 2013 and St. Louis in 2019 in Game 7 on Garden Ice.

Many thought the Bruins would get back to a Stanley Cup this year after Patrice Bergeron signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives.

During the Bruins historic Presidents’ Trophy-winning season, Bergeron racked up 58 points (27 goals and 31 assists) in 78 games. However, the Bruins came up short losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There an emotional Bergeron hugged every one of his teammates before getting off the ice. Bergeron told the team he needed time to decide on what his future would hold. However, Boston was operating this offseason under the assumption he was not coming back.

Bergeron told the media after the Game 7 loss he herniated a disc in his back in one of the final regular season games against Montreal.

The future Hockey Hall of Famer will no doubt go in on the first ballot and will have his number retired by the Bruins down the road.

Bergeron is part of the Triple Gold Club winning a World Junior Gold in 2005 as part of the best Team Canada ever in history. He won a World Championship Gold in 2004, two Olympic Golds in 2010 and 2014 as well as a World Cup of Hockey Gold in 2016.

Throw in the fact he won Spengler Cup Gold in 2012 as well and Bergeron has done it all.

Patrice Bergeron will go down as one of the classiest players ever to play the game.