NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and the Ottawa Senators

The Bruins are unlikely to trade a goaltender

Ty Anderson: Based on what Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has been saying about being excited about moving forward with goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, they aren’t trading a goaltender.

Ty Anderson: “The amount of people angry that the Bruins dumped Hall for nothing while also being mad that the Bruins won’t dump Ullmark for nothing is confusing me. (The Bruins have no leverage and Sweeney has said as much, so you’re not getting a haul for him. So keep the Vezina winner.)”

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres

The Jets are listening

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that it’s part of your job to listen when teams come calling on players like Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele.

“I think they would create big holes in our organization.”

“Again, you’re always going to listen. That’s incumbent upon a manager, but there’s certain parameters that have to be followed because they’re important parts of our organization.”

“There will be conversations that are had with both of their camps … What they lead to or not remains to be seen but, from our standpoint, we’re certainly open. Again, Helly was fully apprised when we were signing LB and he was excited for him.”

Teams are not liking Alex DeBrincat‘s asking price

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported that the Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams interested in Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat.

DeBrincat asking price on an extension is a sticking point.

“There’s varying degrees of interest,” Dorion said, as quoted by the Ottawa Sun. “Teams call, we get close to a deal, I give them permission, and sometimes they’re not ready to pay maybe the term that we’re ready to pay.

“He’s 25 years old, so he’s looking for something in particular, and I can talk about it because we own his rights, so I think the degrees (of interest) vary.”

NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat, Erik Karlsson, and Max Domi

It’s not known what the Senators were asking the Ducks or Islanders for. They asked the Red Wings for the No. 9 pick.