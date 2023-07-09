NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Tyler Bertuzzi, New Jersey Devils, Patrick Kane

A one-year deal for Tyler Bertuzzi was never an option for the Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney confirmed yesterday, and Tyler Bertuzzi’s agent confirmed on Friday, the one-year deal that Bertuzzi signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs was never an option for the Bruins.

Ty Anderson: “Sweeney also confirms what I’ve been trying to tell people endlessly: Bruins felt that trades they would’ve had to make to fit Bertuzzi in were not proper value/made sense and that they couldn’t afford to give more players away.”

Ty Anderson: Sweeney didn’t have any updates on what Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci could be thinking for next year. Sweeney added that Bergeron doesn’t have any health issues.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) If the New Jersey Devils are still looking to make some moves this offseason, they should be looking to add some depth to their bottom six – maybe someone for their third line with Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer.

Internally, they could fill the hole with Nolan Foote, Alexander Holtz or Shane Bowers. Re-signing Tomas Tatar is another option. Maybe waiting to see if they could sign Patrick Kane. Moving McLeod on to the third and filling the fourth line with a free agent like Tyler Motte could be another option.

The Devils do have some cap space to explore options.

Pulling off a Connor Hellebuyck trade would require a big contract extension and it’s a move they don’t really have to do.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Patrick Kane’s main priority now is rehab his hip but when he’s looking to sign a contract for next year, believe the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and New Jersey Devils will be among the teams interested in signing him.

Prediction is he’ll sign with his hometown Sabres.