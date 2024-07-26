NHL News: Penguins, Sharks, Islanders, and the Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins sign Brayden Yager

Puck Pedia: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed 2023 first-round pick, 14th overall, Brayden Yager to a three-year entry-level deal with a $950,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.45 million.

He’ll have an $855,000 salary, a $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors, and up to $500,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

The San Jose Sharks re-sign Thomas Bordeleau

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Thomas Bordeleau to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $874,125 in the NHL and $80,000 in the minors.

The New York Islanders re-sign Oliver Wahlstrom

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Islanders and forward Oliver Wahlstrom avoid salary arbitration and agree to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Puck Pedia: If the Islanders start Maxim Tsyplakov in the minors and go with a 22-man roster – 13 forwards, seven defense, and two goalies – they will $0 in projected salary cap space.

The Philadelphia Flyers extend Travis Konecny

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed forward Travis Konecny to an eight-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $8.75 million. Flyers GM Daniel Briere on Konecny:

“Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term. Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work-ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city.”

Puck Pedia: Konecny will have a 14-team no-trade clause throughout the deal. Salary breakdown.

2025-26: $2 million and a $9 million signing bonus

2026-27: $5.25 million and a $3 million signing bonus

2027-28: $3.5 million and a $7.5 million signing bonus

2028-29: $4.6 million and a $6 million signing bonus

2029-30: $4.35 million and a $5 million signing bonus

2030-31: $2.1 million and a $4.5 million signing bonus

2031-32: $6.6 million

2032-33: $6.6 million