Can Kirby Dach Stay Healthy a Full Season for the Montreal Canadiens?

Will Martin St. Louis Finally Have A Healthy Kirby Dach?

TSN: Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Jay Onrait last week on SportsCenter, and he broke down the biggest question facing the seven Canadian teams. When looking at the Montreal Canadiens, the biggest question facing them is whether they can finally have a healthy Kirby Dach.

Jay Onrait: “I think for some people in Montreal, Frankie, it was a surprisingly quiet offseason for the Montreal Canadiens, so they do get your eyes slapped. Juraj Slafkovsky to sign a long-term deal. That’s terrific news. But for the Montreal Canadiens and Martin St. Louis, what is the biggest question that St. Louis will face as we head into next season?”

Frankie Corrado: “If you’re Marty St. Louis, you have to be asking, am I going to get Kirby Dach this year? Do I finally really get to sink my teeth into what Kirby Dach can be as a player? Like is he going to be that second-line center behind Nick Suzuki, who had such a great season Jay, and really established himself as a true number one center in the NHL, and it hasn’t exactly been easygoing for Kirby Dach when he played for Chicago.

He had a season that was cut short to 18 games with a wrist injury. He comes over to Montreal his first year he only plays 58 games because he has a few injuries that year. And, of course, last year, the main one limits him to two games as he has ACL surgery. So there hasn’t been a lot of runway for Marty St. Louis to work with Kirby Dach.

And that is one of the things that Montreal has going for them is the fact that Marty has seemingly found a way to progress players like Caufield, like Suzuki, like Slafkovsky, like the young defensemen on the back end.

If Kirby Dach can stay healthy, we don’t like we don’t really know what he can be yet playing for Marty St. Louis. So that’s the biggest question I’d be asking: can I have Kirby Dach healthy for a full season, and what does that look like for my group?”