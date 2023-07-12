NHL News: Rangers, Canadiens, Coyotes, Senators, and the Flyers

The Rangers re-sign K’Andre Miller

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers have signed RFA defenseman K’Andre Miller to a two-year contract with a $3.872 million cap hit.

2023-24: $2.748 million salary and a $350,000 signing bonus

2024-25: $4.646 million salary

He’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $4.646 million when the contract expires.

Puck Pedia: The Rangers have $3.05 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players rostered – 12 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders.

Alexis Lafreniere remains an unsigned RFA.

The Canadiens re-sign Alex Newhook

Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed RFA forward Alex Newhook to a four-year deal with a $2.9 million cap hit.

2023-24: $3.5 million

2024-25: $3.3 million

2025-26: $2.7 million

2026-27: $2.1 million

He’ll be owed a $2.1 million qualifying offer.

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Alex Newhook to a four-year deal with an AAV of $2.9M. To be honest, we really like this contract from Canadiens’ perspective. We believe that Newhook still has a potential to be a solid complementary TOP6 forward. If not, still good 3rd liner. pic.twitter.com/qEkTYKIzNw — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 11, 2023

Travis Dermott signs with the Coyotes

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors.

Patrick Johnston: “Dermott had hoped to stay in Vancouver but if he can recover, they probably wasn’t a roster spot for him here.”

The Senators re-sign Kevin Mandolese

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed RFA goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year deal. He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the minors.

The Coyotes sign Montana Onyebuchi

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes sign Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year entry-level contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $70,000 in the minors, and a $50 million signing bonus.

The Flyers sign Brendan Lemieux

Elliotte Friedman: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Brendan Lemiux to a one-year, $800,000 contract.