NHL News: Rangers, Canadiens, Coyotes, Senators, and the Flyers

The Rangers re-sign K’Andre Miller
Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers have signed RFA defenseman K’Andre Miller to a two-year contract with a $3.872 million cap hit.
2023-24: $2.748 million salary and a $350,000 signing bonus
2024-25: $4.646 million salary
He’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $4.646 million when the contract expires.
Puck Pedia: The Rangers have $3.05 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players rostered – 12 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders.
Alexis Lafreniere remains an unsigned RFA.
The Canadiens re-sign Alex Newhook
Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed RFA forward Alex Newhook to a four-year deal with a $2.9 million cap hit.
2023-24: $3.5 million
2024-25: $3.3 million
2025-26: $2.7 million
2026-27: $2.1 million
He’ll be owed a $2.1 million qualifying offer.
The Montreal Canadiens have signed Alex Newhook to a four-year deal with an AAV of $2.9M. To be honest, we really like this contract from Canadiens’ perspective. We believe that Newhook still has a potential to be a solid complementary TOP6 forward. If not, still good 3rd liner. pic.twitter.com/qEkTYKIzNw
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 11, 2023
Travis Dermott signs with the Coyotes
Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors.
Patrick Johnston: “Dermott had hoped to stay in Vancouver but if he can recover, they probably wasn’t a roster spot for him here.”
The Senators re-sign Kevin Mandolese
Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed RFA goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year deal. He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the minors.
The Coyotes sign Montana Onyebuchi
Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes sign Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year entry-level contract.
He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $70,000 in the minors, and a $50 million signing bonus.
The Flyers sign Brendan Lemieux
Elliotte Friedman: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Brendan Lemiux to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Brendan Lemieux has signed a one-year, $800K deal. Lemieux is an average 4th line defensive winger. And he’s also very good friend with Tony DeAngelo, don’t forget that! pic.twitter.com/KUXpr2wcRw
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 11, 2023