NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Ottawa Senators

The Penguins bottom six could use some offense

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins bottom six is currently lacking some goal-scoring. Their bottom six is better defensively but could use some more punch.

The Penguins are currently over the cap and RFA Drew O’Connor still needs a deal. President of Hockey Ops Kyle Dubas isn’t concerned.

Four potential bargain free agent options for the Penguins and the number of goals they scored last season: Zach Parise (21), Eric Staal (14), Denis Malgin (13), and Tomas Tatar (20).

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski: Drew O’Connor’s salary arbitration hearing is set for August 4th. Bet that the sides will settle before then, which would give Kyle Dubas plenty of time to move some salary.

Dubas has stated that he doesn’t like using buyouts but didn’t say that he wouldn’t be using one. They are a last resort.

Senators GM Dorion after the DeBrincat trade

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on the Alex DeBrincat situation.

When the Senators originally traded for DeBrincat, the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t give them permission to speak to him but they made the deal anyways.

DeBrincat’s trade list started at nine teams but some had no salary cap and some where still playing. His camp added more teams.

Before the trade was made with the Red Wings: “ I gave multiple teams permission to talk contract with DeBrincat.”

Dorion said if they would have waited until the trade deadline to move him, it would say to their fans that they are “quitting.”

NHL Rumors: The Latest on Auston Matthews and William Nylander

Senators targeting Vladimir Tarasenko

TSN: Bruce Garrioch on the Ottawa Senators’ interest in UFA forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “So does (Alex) DeBrincat gone mean the Sens have an opening? Do you think this will lead to Pierre Dorion making a big push to sign someone like Vladimir Tarasenko?

Garrioch: “Absolutely, 100 percent. I really think that’s one of the guys they’re going to look at. Now, I do believe they’re in some stiff competition with the Carolina Hurricanes for a guy like Tarasenko. But I think he’s a guy they have circled to replace a guy like Alex DeBrincat and his 27 goals last season.

I could see them now stepping up their efforts to sign a guy like Tarasenko. I know he’s got three or four teams involved right now, but I do think that’s going to be an option for them no question.