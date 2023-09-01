NHL News: Schedules, Golfing Boldy, And Vegas Reigns Supreme

Some Fun NHL Schedule Notes

NHL.com: The NHL announced some fun NHL schedule changes from what many got used to last season. For one, fans get a triple-header that includes Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby on opening night. Pittsburgh gets the chance for a quantum of solace. They were eliminated arguably because of Chicago last season.

That game gets sandwiched by Nashville and Tampa Bay then the Vegas Golden Knights entertain the Seattle Kraken. It is the late matchup which will make for quite the finale.

After that, TNT opens up the next night with a doubleheader of its own. This season features a Thanksgiving Showdown doubleheader too. Buffalo-Pittsburgh and Minnesota-Colorado are on the schedule that night.

The Winter Classic is in Seattle with the Kraken entertaining the Golden Knights. Also, this year’s All-Star Game comes from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. There will even be an ESPN President’s Day doubleheader. Toronto and St. Louis face off in the early game with Detroit and Seattle following. It will be a different season than fans are used to.

Matt Boldy Does The PGA Tour

Jesse Pierce via NHL.com: The Minnesota Wild and Matt Boldy agreed to a seven-year contract in January showed some nerves on the golf course Thursday. It was far more difficult for Boldy than any hockey game or golfing pro-am. Boldy was out of his comfort zone.

For what it is worth, the Wild forward shot a 79 (+9). While he expects to miss the cut on Friday, some of his Wild teammates are expected to support him anyway. It looked to be quite the learning experience for Boldy.

At the very least, the forward will feel a lot less pressure come the start of the hockey season.

The Vegas Golden Knights Come Up Gold Again

NHL.com: The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in June over the Florida Panthers. Guess who tops the Super 16 among NHL writers? Naturally, that answer is the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has quite a 1-2 punch in goal with Logan Thompson and Adin Hill. While the starter remains to be decided, both are very solid obviously. The Golden Knights have the basic forward core (minus Reilly Smith), defense, and Bruce Cassidy as head coach.

The Vegas Golden Knights are the deepest team in the NHL. Until someone beats them, they are the best team as well. By the way, Jack Eichel will be fully healthy to lead the offense.