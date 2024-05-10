NHL News: Sheldon Keefe Fired, and Injury Notes on the Avs, Stars, Oilers, Panthers and Rangers

The Maple Leafs fire Sheldon Keefe

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have relieved Sheldon Keefe of his head coaching duties. The search for a new head coach begins immediately.

Pierre LeBrun: Keefe’s two-year contract extension kicks in next year.

David Pagnotta: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving: “Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal. We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best.”

Jonas Siegel: The Leafs will still make decisions on the remaining coaching staff that includes Guy Boucher, Mike van Ryn, Dean Chynoweth, Manny Malhotra, and Curtis Sanford.

Thank you, Leafs Nation ?✌️ pic.twitter.com/WN4iXJZjjE — Sheldon Keefe (@SheldonKeefe) May 9, 2024

Pierre LeBrun: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin skated yesterday and coach Jared Bednar said that even though his progress is encouraging, there isn’t a timeline for his return.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment returned to the lineup last night.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl wasn’t on the ice yesterday. Forward Adam Henrique was practicing in a regular jersey.

Ryan Rishaug : Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that both Draisaitl and Henrique are day-to-day.

: Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that both Draisaitl and Henrique are day-to-day. Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: Oilers coach Knoblauch said after their last game that Draisaitl had cramps and equipment issues. He missed the last 8 minutes of the second period.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Sam Bennett will take part in their morning skate today and they’ll go from there.

Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com: New York Ranger forward Filip Chytil returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on November 2nd.

“We’re so happy to get him back, get him back in the fold, get him back around the team,” Kreider said of Chytil. “Obviously, it’s kind of a long, frustrating road for him, so it’s been amazing having him come in and buzz around out there and have a positive impact.”