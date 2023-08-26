NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs – Auston Matthews and Jay O’Brien

Auston Matthews on doing a four-year deal

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Sure the Toronto Maple Leafs would have wanted Auston Matthews to sign for five or more years but they’re okay with the four years and $53 million. Matthews on doing four years.

“It wasn’t something I just woke up and was like, ‘We’re doing a four-year deal.’ I think it was just a lot of long conversations. A lot of thought. A lot of kind of going to bed thinking about it, praying about it. And in the end, this is kind of what I felt most comfortable with,” Matthews said Friday via Zoom.

“My passion, my belief in this team, and loving playing here in the city of Toronto and for these great fans and for the Maple Leafs… I really enjoyed my time here, so I just think getting it done, it’s obviously very exciting.”

Both GM Brad Treliving and Matthews mentioned finding the “right balance.

Jay O’Brien signs an AHL deal

Adam Kimelman: The Toronto Marlies have signed Jay O’Brien to a one-year AHL deal.

O’Brien was drafted 19th overall in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. They chose not to sign him to an entry-level contract.

Charlie O’Connor: “I don’t think it’s impossible Jay O’Brien eventually cracks an NHL lineup. There are skills there, & he has the on-ice approach that could translate to a chippy bottom-six role. But I can’t imagine he’ll ever be worth a 2nd round pick in a trade, even in a best case scenario.”

Charlie O’Connor: “In other words, it was a no-brainer for the Flyers to take the second round pick compensation for not signing him, rather than sign him in the hopes he develops into a passable 4th liner who would never bring back a 2nd rounder in a trade.”