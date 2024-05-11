NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, and the Ottawa Senators

The Minnesota Wild would listen on Filip Gustavsson and Marco Rossi trade calls

The Fourth Period: The Minnesota Wild have one more year of dealing with $14.743 million in dead cap space because of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. That limits what GM Bill Guerin can to do this offseason.

It’s been reported that they could explore moving goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who has two years left at a $3.75 million cap hit. It’s not known what the Wild are looking for in return.

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: He’s not being shopped by the Minnesota Wild, but they would listen on forward Marco Rossi in a ‘hockey trade.’

On three pending Nashville Predators UFAs

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators UFA forward Jason Zucker, defenseman Alexandre Carrier and goaltender Kevin Lankinen would all love to be back next season.

Believe that the Predators must re-sign Zucker. With the emergence of Spencer Stastney, Carrier is expendable. It’s possible that Lankinen could get offered a starting position elsewhere.

Sens Talk: Elliotte Friedman on Craig Berube who had been interviewing for the Ottawa Senators coaching position.

“I do think they went pretty far down the road with Craig Berube and whether it was because, I’ve seen some reports that Berube felt there were better setups elsewhere.

I do think there was some financial question about it. Berube is in a higher stratosphere. And I always want to be careful with this kind of stuff because it doesn’t necessarily mean um-Sometimes that get’s warped in certain directions and I’m not always comfortable with it.

But I think that Berube, and quite rightly, everybody is more than welcome to decide what their worth is and Berube is in a stratosphere where, um, you know, the Senators just felt that there-I just think that they felt there was a better option or jut a situation where it didn’t make sense for them.

They’re the ones that should explain it. But I do think that they were interested and I do think they went pretty far down the path.”