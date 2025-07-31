Will the NHL Metro Division Play Out the Same This Season?

Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com, DevilsNation.com, RG Media, and Full Press Hockey joined Mick Kern and Jonathan Davis on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked about how the NHL Metro Division will play out this season.

Mick Kern: “Let me ask you this, Jim, we were just going over playoff teams. How do you seed the Metropolitan Division, which I perceived as the weakest of the four, not like the weak, weak, weak any we put the team together, and we could finish in the top three. But I can make a case the other three divisions are better. So, how do you see the strength right now, as you see it on July 7?”

Jim Biringer: “You gotta put I think Carolina one and then New Jersey two. Washington’s going to take a step back. I don’t see them winning the division. I mean, they came out of nowhere last year to win the division. I had them as a playoff team. I didn’t see them winning the division, but I think Carolina-New Jersey, one, two. What are we getting from the Rangers? Are they that top three team?”

Kern: “Well, Jonathan Davis says they’re winning the cup.”

Jonathan Davis: “I didn’t say that.”

Kern: “He said, just said they’re winning the East. Yeah, so are you shocked by that, that JD saying buy, buy, buy on the Rangers? And I don’t mean as in goodbye, as in purchase, purchase, purchase.”

Biringer: “I’m not sold on the Rangers winning the East. I think there are teams that are better than them in the East, including the team that just won the cup in back-to-back years in Florida. I think they’re a better team. I mean, it all depends on the matchup, too, in the first round.

I think if New Jersey and the Rangers play in the first round, I could see the Rangers finishing third in the division. I think New Jersey is a better team. I think they give the Rangers problems, and New Jersey could knock them out. And yeah, I think the Rangers can bounce back and finish third in the division.

But I think the Islanders are a better team. Columbus is a better team. I can’t sleep on Washington. I can still see Washington as a playoff team, but I don’t know if they’re a top-three team in that Metro Division.”

NHLRumors.com Note: As mentioned on TSN 690 Radio in Montreal last week, one of the teams to keep an eye on is the Columbus Blue Jackets. GM Don Waddell has kept Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro. There is talent there with Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson, Kirill Marchenko, Zach Werenski, Jet Greaves, and others. Don’t forget they traded for Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. The Blue Jackets will be a tougher team to play against next season.

Remember, they almost caught the New Jersey Devils last season for third place in the NHL Metro Division. This is going to be a fun team to watch. But the New York Islanders are a better team. Again, the unknown is the New York Rangers because the roster took a step back this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a rebuild, so they won’t be much of a factor this year. Philadelphia is improved, but again, are they a playoff team?

The Metro Division will be interesting to watch this season.

