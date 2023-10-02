NHL News: Trevor Zegras Signs Three Year Deal with Anaheim

The stalemate is settled in Anaheim as the Ducks announced forward Trevor Zegras has signed a new three-year contract extension.

? HE’S BACK! ? We’ve agreed to terms with forward Trevor Zegras on a three-year contract.#FlyTogether — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 2, 2023

Zegras’s new deal is worth $17.25 million. It carries an annual average value of $5.75 million.

The #FlyTogether signed 22 y/o RFA F Trevor Zegras to 3 year $5.75M Cap Hit Deal Includes $5.75M Salary in all 3 years On expiry will be RFA w/ $5.75M QO & 2 years from UFA eligibility 23G 65P in 81 GP Rep’d by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/tJFpnFfH3b — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 2, 2023

As documented on NHLRumors.com, there was a need to get Zegras into training camp. The longer this dragged on the worse the outcome was going to be. Not to mention the Ducks organization was playing with fire in regards to the relationship with such a talented young player.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek: “We are very pleased to be able to get Trevor signed and back on the ice where he belongs,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We view Trevor as a critical and valued player and member of our organization and can’t wait to see the next chapter in his career.”

There was a potential for this superstar to go elsewhere when he hit the unrestricted free-agent market. But that is for down the road, because when this contract is over he is still RFA eligible.

Finally! The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed Trevor Zegras to a three-year deal with an AAV of $5.75M. That’s pretty fair deal for both sides in our eyes. Now we’re really curious how Zegras will develop. pic.twitter.com/uoqqAQ1ChW — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) October 2, 2023

Zegras has recorded 139 points (49 goals and 90 assists) in 180 career NHL games with the Ducks. Last season, he career highs with 65 points (23 goals and 42 assists) playing in 81 games for the Ducks last season. That was his second 60-point campaign. During his rookie year of 2021-22, he recorded 61 points (23 goals and 38 assists).

Trevor Zegras, signed 3x$5.75M by ANA, is a young top six passing winger. Very creative with the puck and a high end creator of primary assists and high-danger passes at 5v5. pic.twitter.com/BJhwlK6mH5 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 2, 2023



The Ducks knew how valuable Trevor Zegras was to their organization. Thus it was time to make the deal happen. However, it took some work and the help of both parties talking it out to make it happen.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek and Zegras’ agent Pat Brisson had a lengthy meeting last week which finally help break the stalemate. It was a grind of a negotiation to be sure. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2023

With Zegras locked up to his bridge deal the next piece of the puzzle for Anaheim to get into camp is defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

Out on the East Coast, the other remaining RFA is Shane Pinto. Ottawa wants to get him into camp as well.