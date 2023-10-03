NHL News: On and Claimed off Waivers, and Injury Notes

Placed on waivers

Chris Johnston: Players put on waivers yesterday:

Anaheim Ducks – Glenn Gawdin (ANA),

Arizona Coyotes – Travis Barron, Cameron Crotty, Jan Jenik, Steven Kampfer, Justin Kirkland, John Leonard, Ryan McGregor, and Matt Villata.

Boston Bruins – Kyle Keyser.

Calgary Flames – Clark Bishop, Oscar Dansk, Ben Jones, and Colton Poolman.

Colorado Avalanche – Wyatt Aamodt, and Corey Schueneman.

Dallas Stars – Gavin Bayreuther, Nick Caamano, Fredrik Karlstrom, and Derrick Pouliot.

Florida Panthers – Rasmus Asplund, Lucas Carlsson, and Gerald Mayhew.

New Jersey Devils – Kyle Criscuolo (NJ).

Philadephia Flyers – Louis Belpedio, Adam Brooks, Rhett Gardner, Cooper Marody. and Victor Mete.

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators place on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jacib Larsson, Matthew Highmore, and Egor Sokolov.

The Predators claim Samuel Fagemo

Michael Gallagher: The Nashville Predators have claimed forward Samuel Fagemo off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

The Penguins claim Jansen Harkins

Murat Ates: The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed forward Jansen Harkins off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Murat Ates: “For me, Harkins badly needs a coach to show patience and confidence in him. He is an energy guy with decent hands and finish but can also be pure chaos and make confusing, unproductive plays. I think the chaotic play-killing moments are more about confidence than ability.”

NHL Injury Notes

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson has offseason surgery. He’s hoping to get into a preseason game later this week. Manson only appeared in 27 games last year and got injured in round one of the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, what ended up happening was I tore my QL and oblique,” Manson said. “I think it was in game two or three, and I was just trying to get through game three, four, and then halfway through five, I just couldn’t do it anymore. It got to the point where I just couldn’t move at all.”

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards Joel Armia and Alex Newhook, and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom are all day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins has a “significant” lower-body injury according to coach Sheldon Keefe and is considered week-to-week.

Puck Pedia: “ If Connor Timmins is expected to miss the first 10 games and 24 days, #LeafsForever could place him on LTIR. Since they already have LTIR players, his full cap is added to LTIR & he’ll essentially be a 0 effective cap hit while injured.”

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg has a lower-body injury that they say is minor, but he’s now been off the ice for the past five days.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said he expects Klingberg to “turn the corner pretty quickly.”

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok skated with the second group yesterday and is expected to play later this week.