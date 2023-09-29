NHL News: Wild, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and the Jets

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw is progressing from the ACL rehab and is back skating.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin skated with the second/non-game group yesterday.

Arthur Staple: Rangers forward Filip Chytil still isn’t practicing with the team.

Arthur Staple: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that it will be “a few days” before Chytil is able to get back on the ice. He has an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk won’t play tonight. He needs a few days with a cut above his eye.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that defenseman Cam York is day-to-day.

Flyers forward Cam Atkinson has been fully cleared to return. He could play this weekend but we’ll see.

Kevin Weekes: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had back surgery and will be out for eight to 10 weeks.

Tampa Bay Lightning : Vasilevskiy had a microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disc herniation.

: Vasilevskiy had a microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disc herniation. Erik Erlendsson: (thread) From talking with Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBose, Andrei Vasilevskiy first noticed the issue back in August and they treated it with injections. On the first day of training camp, Vasilevskiy felt the issue again. They were trying other treatments but they didn’t work, so they determined that the procedure was the best option.They don’t feel that there will be any long-term effects from the procedure and hope that Vasilevskiy will be ready in two months.

Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs will have an update on defenseman John Klingberg some time today.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers practiced in a non-contact jersey yesterday.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets forward Cole Perfetti didn’t practice with the main groups yesterday. He took a hit to the head in Wednesday’s game and left early.