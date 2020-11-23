NHL Notes: Gary Bettman, Mike Babcock, and Agent Andy Scott

On Bettman and Babcock

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman finds himself stuck in the middle of the players not wanting to change their pay structure after they agreed to the terms in the new CBA and the owners wanting more cuts as it’s looking like they will lose more revenue.

The players are giving up 72 percent of their salaries and don’t want to lose more even if they aren’t playing a full schedule.

Owners haven’t been this angry and divided in a long time.

Mike Babcock may not be back coaching in the NHL soon. There are some who think he should be the head coach of Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. There isn’t a management team in place yet.

Another agent speaks out on the NHLs request for further reductions

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The players aren’t showing a willingness to make changes to the CBA that they signed this past summer. The NHL and NHLPA continue to discuss details about getting the 2020-21 NHL season going.

Last week the NHLPA had 150 players on a call, and their executive board met on Thursday. They don’t appear willing to go beyond the 20 percent escrow and 10 percent deferral.