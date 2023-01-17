NHL Rumors: A coaching change in Vancouver could come later this month

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the potential Vancouver Canucks head coaching change and the Rick Tocchet speculation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “Any chance they fire (Bruce) Boudreau coming out of this mid-season meeting in Florida? Any chance there’s a new coach here next week or maybe later in the month when they have the bye (week)?”

Dhaliwal: “I think Matt you nailed it. Later in the month is what most people are hearing. But I heard Rick Tocchet’s name last weekend, and they are talking to him.

And I just think that if something happens, you never do it on the road. I don’t think they want to do it road. But most people you talk to in the industry are thinking two-three weeks away, but who knows?

It’s their decision and I believe that Canucks have talked to some other high profile coaches as well. It’s no different guys than the process last year when Bruce Boudreau ended up here replacing Travis Green.

If you’re going to have a coaching change, I know people are surprised, oh my god, they’re talking to Rick Tocchet. Well, if you’re going to make a change, you have to talk to someone. You can’t just wake up on Tuesday morning, fire the coach and get a new guy ready to go. It just doesn’t.

And here’s the other one. Tocchet. Tocchet’s working at TV station. Someone told me he has to give a four-week notice to TNT, or something to that effect.

So, it’s a process. It takes time. And if they do, IF they make a coaching change, I think we’ve always stated before, the All-Star break or around that area. So it’s tough. Travis Green went through it last year. You don’t think before he got fired, went to sleep at night thinking, you know what, I’m probably done. It’s a tough business.”

Rutherford on their coach situation

Ben Kuzma: Rutherford yesterday on coach Bruce Boudreau: “There’s lots of speculation out there but Bruce is our coach now. We’ve had good runs and times when we haven’t and I’m not pointing this at Bruce. I really like him and he’s done good work.”

Ben Kuzma: Rutherford on a coaching change: “I’m not going to go into names, even going back a couple of months, I called a few people to talk to people, yes. With that, it was clear that I didn’t now (then) if we were making a change and don’t want to.”