NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat has submitted a list of preferred destinations

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that it’s more likely than not that the Ottawa Senators trade forward Alex DeBrincat.

“What’s happened here is DeBrincat’s camp, led by agent Jeff Jackson, has submitted a list of preferred destinations that his client would be interested in joining. The reason that’s significant is that if general manager Pierre Dorion does trade DeBrincat, he would want him to be signed through this trade so he could get maximum value back in return.

Think of the Matthew Tkachuk deal from the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers last off-season.”

Shawn Simpson: Hopefully Alex DeBrincat’s list of preferred teams includes ones that what and can sign him to a long-term contract extension.

Shawn Simpson: “The Debrincat trade/recovery will be a pivotal move in the Sens rebuild. Dorion needs a homerun. All of the hype last summer is long gone, and outside of Giroux it’s shown to be not very good.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators don’t have to trade Alex DeBrincat this offseason, but they have a short list of preferred destinations. To maximize any trade return, finding a team that he wants and one that can give him an extension would net the Senators the best return.

Last offseason Matthew Tkachuk’s camp gave the Calgary Flames a list of five teams – Panthers, Golden Knights, Hurricanes, Lightning, and Colorado.

Not sure who is on DeBrincat’s list, but would guess it would include the Predators, Golden Knights, Stars, and possibly the Red Wings.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators don’t pick until the fourth round of the 2023 draft, but their scouts must get prepared for an early pick if they decide to trade forward Alex DeBrincat. They should be able to get a first-round pick in a package for him.

Agent Jeff Jackson told the Senators last week that he wasn’t interested in talking about a long-term contract with them.

There was talk that he wanted to see how the ownership turns out and what their plans are, and reported on Monday that he isn’t sure about living in Canada for the next eight years.

There is the Detroit Red Wings connection given he’s from Michigan and they could use some scoring help. The Carolina Hurricanes had scoring issues this season and they have the assets including a first-round pick. Also looking for scoring include the Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, Nashville Predators, and the St. Louis Blues.

There has been some speculation that the Senators could try to get a goaltender in a package for DeBrincat. The Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly been listening to calls on Carter Hart, but they are rebuilding and wouldn’t be interested in DeBrincat. Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck could be available but DeBrincat wouldn’t sign there.