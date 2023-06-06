NHL Rumors: Five Offseason Buyout Candidates, and the Colorado Avalanche

Jacob Stoller of The Hockey News: Five offseason buyout candidates.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Vancouver Canucks – He has four years left at a $7.26 million cap hit. He’s almost untradable even with 50 percent retained. A buyout would cost $146,667, $2,346,667, two years of $4,766,667 and then four years of $2,126,667.

Tony DeAngelo – Philadelphia Flyers – A buyout would cost $1,666,667 for two years if a trade can’t be worked out. Retaining some salary could help for a trade.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Ivan Provorov, Carter Hart, and Tony DeAngelo

Cal Petersen – Los Angeles Kings – Hasn’t worked out after he signed the three-year, $15 million contract extension. Two years left at $5 million per and a modified no-trade clause has him with basically no trade value. He’d have cap hit of $5,166,667 this year, then three years of $1,166,667 if bought out.

Ryan Suter – Dallas Stars – He’s still collecting buyout money from the Wild. He’d count two years at $783,333 and then two years at $1,433,333.

Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets – The Jets will be looking to make some changes. They tried trading him last season but wouldn’t retain money. A buyout this offseason would count $2.75 million for two years. That would be a $5.5 million cap savings this year.

Second-line center options for the Colorado Avalanche

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: The Colorado Avalanche weren’t able to re-sign Nazem Kadri last offseason, and with J.T. Compher‘s a pending UFA this offseason, they’ll need to go over their options for second-line center.

Internal Candidates: Mikko Rantanen (been a winger and would be less TOI with Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher (may have priced himself out the Avs budget after a 52 point season), and Alex Newhook (still only 22 but may not be ready yet for a top-six role. Would be a risk.)

NHL Rumors: Coloado Avalanche – J.T. Compher, Josh Manson, and Corey Perry

External Options: Mark Scheifele (would be a high cost to acquire), Kevin Hayes (the Flyers would have to retain some of Hayes’ $7,142,857 cap hit), Nick Schmaltz (cost would be high and there’s a question if he’s a better winger than center), Elias Lindholm (maybe the best fit but the Flames are still trying to win), Adam Henrique (the Ducks may get a better return at the trade deadline), and Ryan O’Reilly (UFA who could get more on the open market.).