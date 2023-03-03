NHL Rumors: Alex Turcotte, Elias Lindholm, and Mikael Backlund

A couple of teams checking in on Alex Turcotte‘s availability

David Pagnotta: Los Angeles Kings 2019 fifth overall pick Alex Turcotte was coming up yesterday. At least two teams in the Western Conference check in with the Kings about him.

Have been led to believe that when the Kings and Arizona Coyotes were talking about Jakob Chychrun, Turcotte wasn’t part of the talks.

Flames Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund generating some interest

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on how the Calgary Flames have been quiet so far.

** NHL Rumors.com transcription

Host: “So the Flames, quiet during this trade deadline as it’s approaching. Do you see Calgary making any moves?”

Pagnotta: “They’re an interesting team. They’ve been very, very quiet by design certainly, but this is a team a lot people are looking at where they could do bold things. They could go at opposite ends of the spectrums and meet in the middle.

This is a team that has generated some interest in a number of their players up front. We’re talking about guys like Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund that have generated some interest from a few teams around the league.

They’ve got one more year left on their contracts after this season and with how Calgary has performed this year, they’re five points out of a playoff spot (heading into last night’s action) right now, not nearly as well as they thought they’d perform.

These are two guys that are generating interest, that have put up decent numbers, have played very well over the course of their tenure in Calgary.

And some teams are wondering, can they pluck one of these two guys and be in a fortuitous situation to do that?

Calgary’s also looking at making other adjustments and improvements too. So it’s an interesting kind of scenario right now with Brad Treliving as he’s trying to juggle what to do ahead of the deadline. He doesn’t want to take his team out of the mix. He wants to help them but he’s also generating interest and he’s trying to take advantage of those calls.