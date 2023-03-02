NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and a Top 25 Trade Watch List

Ducks hold out John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov

Lisa Dillman: Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov missed last night’s game for trade-related reasons.

Nick Alberga: Heard as of early last night it was quiet on both players but as they say, just takes one call, text or DM.

Klingberg would help the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames

Jim Matheson: John Klingberg would be a power-play boost for the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames. The Oilers would have to get Klingberg’s $7 million cap hit down to around $1.75 million through two teams to make it work.

Top 35 25 Trade watch list and some bubble players

The Fourth Period: Updating the top 35 25 NHL trade watch list before Frieday’s deadline. (Omitted traded players)

3. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Edmonton

5. James van Riemsdyk, LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Dallas, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vegas, Carolina, Buffalo

6. Kevin Hayes, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina, Winnipeg

8. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington, Calgary

9. John Klingberg, RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton, Carolina, Winnipeg

12. Torey Krug, LD / Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vegas, Ottawa

15. Max Domi, C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Vegas, Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Minnesota

17. J.T. Miller, C/LW – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Carolina, Seattle, Pittsburgh

18. Kevin Labanc, LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, New Jersey, Dallas

19. Cam Talbot, G – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Vegas

20. Joel Edmundson, LD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Carolina, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto

22. Jordan Greenway, LW/RW – Minnesota Wild

Teams reportedly linked: San Jose, Philadelphia, Vancouver

23. Dmitry Kulikov, LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Toronto

24. Nick Ritchie, LW – Arizona Coyotes

Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Edmonton

25. Matt Dumba, RD – Minnesota Wild

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Ottawa, Boston

26. Dante Fabbro, RD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly linked: San Jose, Ottawa, Columbus, Edmonton

27. Ivan Provorov, LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton

28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings

Teams reportedly linked: Ottawa, Arizona

29. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Carolina, Colorado

30. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Pittsburgh

31. Andreas Athanasiou, LW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Dallas, Minnesota, Winnipeg

32. Justin Holl, RD – Toronto Maple Leafs

33. Sean Monahan, C – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Seattle, Winnipeg

34. Justin Braun, RD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Carolina

35. Erik Karlsson, RD – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida

Top 10 Bubble List

Josh Anderson, RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens

Nick Bjugstad, C/RW – Arizona Coyotes

Jonathan Drouin, LW – Montreal Canadiens

Conor Garland, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks

Alex Kerfoot, C/LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Schmaltz, C – Arizona Coyotes

Kevin Shattenkirk, RD – Anaheim Ducks

Carson Soucy, LD – Seattle Kraken

Jakub Vrana, RW – Detroit Red Wings