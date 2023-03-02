NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and a Top 25 Trade Watch List

Ducks hold out John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov
Lisa Dillman: Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov missed last night’s game for trade-related reasons.
Nick Alberga: Heard as of early last night it was quiet on both players but as they say, just takes one call, text or DM.
Klingberg would help the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames
Jim Matheson: John Klingberg would be a power-play boost for the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames. The Oilers would have to get Klingberg’s $7 million cap hit down to around $1.75 million through two teams to make it work.
35 25 Trade watch list and some bubble players
The Fourth Period: Updating the top
35 25 NHL trade watch list before Frieday’s deadline. (Omitted traded players) 3. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Edmonton
5. James van Riemsdyk, LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Dallas, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vegas, Carolina, Buffalo
6. Kevin Hayes, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina, Winnipeg
8. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington, Calgary
9. John Klingberg, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton, Carolina, Winnipeg
12. Torey Krug, LD / Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vegas, Ottawa
15. Max Domi, C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Vegas, Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Minnesota
17. J.T. Miller, C/LW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Carolina, Seattle, Pittsburgh
18. Kevin Labanc, LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, New Jersey, Dallas
19. Cam Talbot, G – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Vegas
20. Joel Edmundson, LD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Carolina, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto
22. Jordan Greenway, LW/RW – Minnesota Wild
Teams reportedly linked: San Jose, Philadelphia, Vancouver
23. Dmitry Kulikov, LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Toronto
24. Nick Ritchie, LW – Arizona Coyotes
Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Edmonton
25. Matt Dumba, RD – Minnesota Wild
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Ottawa, Boston
26. Dante Fabbro, RD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly linked: San Jose, Ottawa, Columbus, Edmonton
27. Ivan Provorov, LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton
28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings
Teams reportedly linked: Ottawa, Arizona
29. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Carolina, Colorado
30. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Pittsburgh
31. Andreas Athanasiou, LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Dallas, Minnesota, Winnipeg
32. Justin Holl, RD – Toronto Maple Leafs
33. Sean Monahan, C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Seattle, Winnipeg
34. Justin Braun, RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Carolina
35. Erik Karlsson, RD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida
10 Bubble List
Josh Anderson, RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens
Nick Bjugstad, C/RW – Arizona Coyotes
Jonathan Drouin, LW – Montreal Canadiens
Conor Garland, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks
Alex Kerfoot, C/LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Schmaltz, C – Arizona Coyotes
Kevin Shattenkirk, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Carson Soucy, LD – Seattle Kraken
Jakub Vrana, RW – Detroit Red Wings