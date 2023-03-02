NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets are looking for blue line help

David Pagnotta: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to acquire a top-three defenseman and one that has term left on his contract

The Jets were talking to the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun but dropped out of the hunt on Wednesday morning.

The Philadelphia Flyers are willing to listen on defensemen Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim.

The Toronto Maple Leafs may need to move a defenseman

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: On Tuesday the Toronto Maple Leafs brought in three defenseman and only shipped out one, leaving them with potentially too many.

Frank Seravalli: “Nine bona-fide NHL defensemen, that’s a logjam, and yeah the old adage of “you can never have too many defensemen for a Stanley Cup run”, but the problem is when you have three guys that are legitimately good and shouldn’t be out of the lineup sitting as healthy scratches when they could be playing on another team in a playoff chase, that that doesn’t necessarily make everyone happy, especially the few guys that you traded for.

So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see with a little bit of cap space that they have left, and accounting for the fact that they need to sign Matt Knies out of the University of Minnesota, that they trade a defenseman to add in another forward body in addition to Knies, but we’ll see.”

Josh Anderson likely staying and Sean Monahan may go for very little

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli notes that the Montreal Canadiens have turned down massive offers for forward Josh Anderson down before and they don’t seem to have much interest in trading him now.

Joel Edmundson has back injuries and may have gotten something for him. Forward Sean Monahan has been injured as well.

“So, will someone pay a low price at the end to take a gamble on Monahan? Maybe and I’m sure the Habs would oblige. They’re in a good spot because they already got a first-round pick to take on his contract. But I don’t see any big swings from Montreal coming, they’re always out there and thinking a couple of permutations ahead. So they’ve been a fun team to try and keep track of.”