NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche and William Nylander

Five assistant coaches that might deserve a shot at the Anaheim Ducks head coaching vacancy

Lisa Dillman of the OC Register: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek is looking for their next head coach. The Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames and New York Rangers also have coaching vacancies.

“Now I’ve got some more work to do,” Verbeek said on a conference call last week, regarding the draft. “I’m optimistic I can get there with a new coach announcement before the draft but not holding my breath to it.”

A list of five NHL assistant/associate coaches that might deserve an opportunity.

Jay Leach – Seattle Kraken assistant coach.

Kirk Muller – Calgary Flames assistant coach.

Brad Shaw – Philadelphia Flyers associate coach.

Mike Vellucci – Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach,

Trent Yawney – Los Angeles Kings assistant coach.

Would William Nylander be a fit with the Colorado Avalanche?

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: There are likely some changes coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. One name that has come up is William Nylander, who has one year left on his contract. Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast wondered if the Colorado Avalanche would be a good fit.

“If you make William Nylander available,” Marek said. “I know a lot of Nylander haters won’t like to hear this – there will be a huge market for William Nylander. Are you telling me that a team like, I’ll tell you Elliotte, the one that keeps popping out to me when I think about if the Maple Leafs want to go to market with Nylander, is Colorado.

You’re telling me the Colorado Avalanche, where Gabriel Landeskog is not playing next season, and we have a whole bunch of questions about the future of Valeri Nichushkin, you’re telling me that couldn’t be a home for someone like Nylander? And with their structure, and with their leadership group and with where they’re at on their winning cycle, that’s not a fit?”

Now, would the Avalanche be able to extend Nylander? Some are wondering how they are going to fit in a Devon Toews‘ extension. One of the Avs three top defensemen not named Cale Makar would likely need to be included.