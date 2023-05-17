NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Seattle Kraken

No talks between the LA Kings and Vladislav Gavrikov yet

The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings would like to re-sign trade deadline acquisition, defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. It appears that Gavrikov would have interest in re-signing with the Kings.

There haven’t been any contract talks according to TFP’s Dennis Bernstein. The Kings are trying to move out some salary before making any major roster decisions.

The Kings will likely have to sweeten the pot to move goaltender Cal Petersen. He has two years left at $5 million per. Right-handed defenseman Sean Walker has a year left at $2.65 million.

It’s not known what kind of term and money Gavrikov is looking for.

Keys to the offseason for the Seattle Kraken

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton: The Seattle Kraken lost in seven games to the Dallas Stars in the second round – in just their second season of existence.

2023 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (TOR), 2nd (WPG), 3rd, 4th (COL), 5th, 6th, 6th (WSH), 7th.

Will Borgen, Morgan Geekie and Vince Dunn made jumps this past year and are RFAs. Dunn will be the most costly after a breakout 64 point season.

Will they add more youth to allow Ryan Donato and Carson Soucy to leave via free agency? Will Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans and Shane Wright challenge for roster spots.

Free agents and their projected salary cap

2023 UFAs – Joonas Donskoi, John Hayden, Ryan Donato, Jesper Froden, Carson Soucy, Martin Jones, Christopher Gibson, Gustav Olofsson, Austin Pganski, and Brogan Rafferty.

2023 RFAs – Daniel Sprong, Morgan Geekie, Vince Dunn, William Borgen, Cale Fleury, Joey Daccord, Carsen Twarynski, Kole Lind, and Alexander True.

2024 UFAs – Jordan Eberle, Alexander Wennberg, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz, Jaycob Megna, Vince Dunn, William Borgen, Joey Daccord, Chris Driedger, Ales Stezka, Max McCormick, Cameron Hughes, and Andrew Poturalski.

2024 RFAs – Eeli Tolvanen, Matthew Beniers, Ville Petman, Peetro Seppala, and Luke Henman.

