NHL Rumors: Are the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins Eyeing the Buffalo Sabres?

Are the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres eyeing each other?

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: The Buffalos Sabres are looking at a bit of roster shake up . They like their young pieces but are looking for some toughness and experience.

Sportsology’s Russ Cohen noted that the Sabres were scouting the Philadelphia Flyers – Seattle Kraken game on Saturday.

With the Flyers likely being buyers and sellers at the deadline, they could have interest in Sabres centers Casey Mittelstadt or Peyton Krebs. Krebs style may fit with Flyers coach John Tortorello.

The Sabres are looking for a more physical presence and could look at defenseman Yegor Zamula or center Scott Laughton.

If the Sabres were going to trade Mittelstadt, they’d likely want a piece to upgrade their blue line.

Are the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres talking trade?

The Fourth Period: The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres could be talking trade. The Bruins could use some help up front and on a blue line.

The Sabres assistant GM Jason Karmanos has scout the Bruins twice recently.

Shawn Hutcheon of TFP thinks the Bruins could be interested in Sabres forwards Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons.

The Sabres will talk to defenseman Erik Johnson to see if he wants to moved somewhere.

Andrew Peters on the “After the Whistle” podcast said that the Sabres are actively shopping Casey Mittelstadt.

“I have heard from a very reliable source that (Sabres GM) Kevyn Adams is shopping Casey Mittelstadt hard; doesn’t want to pay him. So, I pressed a little bit, and said ‘what are they wanting in return.’ Didn’t have that information, just knew ‘shopping him hard.’ And last but not least, but they are looking for a goalie.”