NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Top 44 Trade Candidates

The Seattle Kraken will likely try to re-sign Jordan Eberle

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Battle of Ontario is Back, Baby episode on Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The other thing I just wanted to mention too is you know, I know there’s a lot of talk about Jordan Eberle. I think the Kraken take a run at trying to sign him. We’ll see where that goes. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t try to sign him first.”

The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t dopes

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers GM John Tortorella on defenseman Sean Walker being in the rumor mill.

“We’re not out there shopping Sean Walker. But we’d be dopes if we didn’t listen.”

A lot of talk around Sean Walker as a deadline target. A very mobile defenceman who carries the puck in transition, kills penalties, and has levelled up at both ends of the ice in top four minutes. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/yHJzf1A3KC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 11, 2024

Top 44 players who could be traded

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Fourth ranking of the top players that could be traded by the March 8th trade deadline.

1. Chris Tanev – RD – Flames – $4.5 million cap hit

2. Noah Hanifin – LD – Flames – $4.95 million cap hit

3. Sean Walker – RD – Flyers – $2.65 million cap hit

4. Adam Henrique – C – Ducks – $5.825 million cap hit

5. Vladimir Tarasenko – W – Senators – $5 million cap hit

6. Jake Guentzel – W – Penguins – $6 million cap hit

7. Scott Laughton – C – Flyers – $3 million cap hit

8. Alexandre Carrier – RD – Predators – $2.5 million cap hit

9. Jake Allen – G – Canadiens – $3.85 million cap hit

10. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Senators – $4.6 million cap hit

11. Nick Seeler – LD – Flyers – $775,000

12. Alexander Wennberg – C – Kraken – $4.5 million cap hit

13. Jordan Eberle – RW – Kraken – $5.5 million cap hit

14. Frank Vatrano – W – Ducks – $3.65 million cap hit

15. Ilya Lyubushkin – RD – Ducks – $2.75 million cap hit

16. Joel Edmundson – LD – Capitals – $1.75 million cap hit

17. Nic Dowd – C – Capitals – $1.3 million cap hit

18. Pat Maroon – LW – Wild – $800,000

19. Dominik Kubalik – F – Senators – $2.5 million cap hit

20. Pavel Buchnevich – W – Blues – $5.8 million cap hit

21. Anthony Duclair – W – Sharks – $3 million cap hit

22. Morgan Frost – C – Flyers – $2.1 million cap hit

23. Kaapo Kahkonen – G – Sharks – $2.75 million cap hit

24. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Wild – $3.5 million cap hit

25. Erik Johnson – RD – Sabres – $3.25 million cap hit

26. Adam Boqvist – RD – Blue Jackets – $2.6 million cap hit

27. Andrew Peeke – RD – Blue Jackets – $2.75 million cap hit

28. Tyson Barrie – RD – Predators – $4.5 million cap hit

29. Jacob Markstrom – G – Flames – $6 million cap hit

30. Tyler Johnson – C – Blackhawks – $5 million cap hit

31. Matt Dumba – RD – Coyotes – $3.9 million cap hit

32. Mike Hoffman – F – Sharks – $4.5 million cap hit

33. Trevor Zegras – C/W – Ducks – $5.75 million cap hit

34. Reilly Smith – W – Penguins – $5 million cap hit

35. Warren Foegele – W – Oilers – $2.75 million cap hit

36. Anthony Mantha – W – Capitals – $5.7 million cap hit

37. Kaapo Kakko – W – Rangers – $2.1 million cap hit

38. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit

39. Kasperi Kapanen – W – Blues – $3.2 million cap hit

40. Jakub Vranan – W – Blues – $2.625 million cap hit

NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom Trade To New Jersey is Complicated

41. Tony DeAngelo – RD – Hurricanes – $1.675 million cap hit

42. Alexander Barabanov – W – Sharks – $2.5 million cap hit

43. Philip Broberg – LD – Oilers – $1.713 million cap hit

44. John Gibson – G – Ducks $6.4 million cap hit