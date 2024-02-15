NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Top 44 Trade Candidates
The Seattle Kraken will likely try to re-sign Jordan Eberle

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Battle of Ontario is Back, Baby episode on Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle.

“The other thing I just wanted to mention too is you know, I know there’s a lot of talk about Jordan Eberle. I think the Kraken take a run at trying to sign him. We’ll see where that goes. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t try to sign him first.”

The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t dopes

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers GM John Tortorella on defenseman Sean Walker being in the rumor mill.

“We’re not out there shopping Sean Walker. But we’d be dopes if we didn’t listen.”

Top 44 players who could be traded

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Fourth ranking of the top players that could be traded by the March 8th trade deadline.

1. Chris Tanev – RD – Flames – $4.5 million cap hit
2. Noah Hanifin – LD – Flames – $4.95 million cap hit
3. Sean Walker – RD – Flyers – $2.65 million cap hit
4. Adam Henrique – C – Ducks – $5.825 million cap hit
5. Vladimir Tarasenko – W – Senators – $5 million cap hit
6. Jake Guentzel – W – Penguins – $6 million cap hit
7. Scott Laughton – C – Flyers – $3 million cap hit
8. Alexandre Carrier – RD – Predators – $2.5 million cap hit
9. Jake Allen – G – Canadiens – $3.85 million cap hit
10. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Senators – $4.6 million cap hit
11. Nick Seeler – LD – Flyers – $775,000
12. Alexander Wennberg – C – Kraken – $4.5 million cap hit
13. Jordan Eberle – RW – Kraken – $5.5 million cap hit
14. Frank Vatrano – W – Ducks – $3.65 million cap hit
15. Ilya Lyubushkin – RD – Ducks – $2.75 million cap hit
16. Joel Edmundson – LD – Capitals – $1.75 million cap hit
17. Nic Dowd – C – Capitals – $1.3 million cap hit
18. Pat Maroon – LW – Wild – $800,000
19. Dominik Kubalik – F – Senators – $2.5 million cap hit
20. Pavel Buchnevich – W – Blues – $5.8 million cap hit
21. Anthony Duclair – W – Sharks – $3 million cap hit
22. Morgan Frost – C – Flyers – $2.1 million cap hit
23. Kaapo Kahkonen – G – Sharks – $2.75 million cap hit
24. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Wild – $3.5 million cap hit
25. Erik Johnson – RD – Sabres – $3.25 million cap hit
26. Adam Boqvist – RD – Blue Jackets – $2.6 million cap hit
27. Andrew Peeke – RD – Blue Jackets – $2.75 million cap hit
28. Tyson Barrie – RD – Predators – $4.5 million cap hit
29. Jacob Markstrom – G – Flames – $6 million cap hit
30. Tyler Johnson – C – Blackhawks – $5 million cap hit
31. Matt Dumba – RD – Coyotes – $3.9 million cap hit
32. Mike Hoffman – F – Sharks – $4.5 million cap hit
33. Trevor Zegras – C/W – Ducks – $5.75 million cap hit
34. Reilly Smith – W – Penguins – $5 million cap hit
35. Warren Foegele – W – Oilers – $2.75 million cap hit
36. Anthony Mantha – W – Capitals – $5.7 million cap hit
37. Kaapo Kakko – W – Rangers – $2.1 million cap hit
38. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit
39. Kasperi Kapanen – W – Blues – $3.2 million cap hit
40. Jakub Vranan – W – Blues – $2.625 million cap hit

41. Tony DeAngelo – RD – Hurricanes – $1.675 million cap hit
42. Alexander Barabanov – W – Sharks – $2.5 million cap hit
43. Philip Broberg – LD – Oilers – $1.713 million cap hit
44. John Gibson – G – Ducks $6.4 million cap hit

 