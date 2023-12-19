NHL Rumors: Are there any other NHL head coaches who are on the hot seat?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on if there are any other coaches on the hot seat following a week where the St. Louis Blues fired head coach Craig Berube.

Fuchs: “Berube takes us to three firings at least in season so far. Frank, the seats have to be hot in other cities. Who is in trouble next?

** The Ottawa Senators fired head coach D.J. Smith.

Seravalli: “ You know, I don’t know that there’s anything quite reaching percolating stage at this point. And everyone’s had their eye on DJ Smith in Ottawa, and rightfully so with the way that they’ve played for periods of time this year and carrying up that Atlantic Division and the year in which there have certainly been increased expectations.

But every piece of intel that I can gather from Sens ownership and Sens management is that they are loath to make a coaching change. They’d really like to settle things down.

So we’ll park that one. And I’m gonna go a bit off the board here and say for a team that’s dealt with a lot of injuries this year. keep an eye on the New Jersey Devils. Because I really wonder about Lindy Ruff and his job security for a team that entered this year, some had as a Stanley Cup favorite, a trendy Stanley Cup pick in New Jersey with all the young talent that they have, that they’d certainly be in a lot better spot than they have been to this point this year.

And you think about some of the other pieces that have been added to that bench, Andrew Burnett out, Travis Green in. There’s certainly some options there for Tom Fitzgerald if he were to go down that route. I don’t think he wants to. But if the Devils are languishing in the standings, that would be one team that I’d keep a clear focus on.”