NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

No St. Louis Blues players or management should feel safe

Sportsnet: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said after the coach was fired, no player or anyone in management should feel safe.

Reporter: “How do you weigh whether that’s a roster change or whether it is ultimately a coaching change?

Rutherford: “Roster changes are hard to make. That’s not, I’m not, I’ve talked to teams. I’ve seen what’s out there. I’ve seen what you’re able to do. You know, no, no, nobody should feel safe in our group right now. I mean a player wise, management wise.

Obviously, the coach, the coach has been changed. It’s, if we could move you know, chairs on the Titanic, I guess we would. It’s harder to do. So if, this wasn’t a decision that was made. The players are doing their best, we just got a bad coach. That’s by far not how I feel.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Nick Kypreos when asked who they think the Toronto Maple Leafs should target for help on their blue line.

David Amber: “Who is the one defenseman you think Toronto should target for a trade? Start with you Elliotte.

Friedman: “(Chris) Tanev. They know him, well the GM knows him. The GM signed him. He’s a Toronto guy. To me it’s a, it’s a no-brainer.

Amber: “Is he back night?”

Friedman: “No he’s not playing night. It was only reported eight hours ago.

Amber: “I don’t follow you on Twitter anymore. All right Nick, what do you think?”

Kypreos: “Another right-handed shot defenseman. Another one that the Leafs are familiar with may be going back to the bubble, against this very Columbus Blue Jackets team and that is David Savard of the Montreal Canadiens.

Big strong guy. Would play that role beautifully. We saw this goal. JB you were doing this game last night. Steps in on a Karlson pass.

And he’s got another year on his deal as well. I liked that at what $3.5 (million). So it’s friendly. It might be a little bit more expensive than Tanev if you don’t get him on a new contract, but well worth it.

Justin Bourne: “I think you’re gonna retain on a guy like Savard too, that’s a good one.