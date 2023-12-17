NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Flames, Kraken, Canadiens, and the Defenseman Market

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Toronto Maple Leafs prospects Easton Cowen and Frazer Minten are ‘non-starters’ for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs have spoken to the Philadelphia Flyers about defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen last week but talks didn’t progress. The Leafs are a little leery of Ristolainen’s three years left and would need salary retained.

The Flyers are flexible but would rather not retain salary. They have Kevin Hayes‘ retention on the books until 2026. The Flyers remain in the playoff race and are not in a rush to make a move. Coach John Tortorella has their dressing room in a good place and the Flyers are sticking with their rebuilding plan.

Elliotte Friedman reported teams have asked the Flyers about defenseman Nick Seeler and Sean Walker. One person mentioned the Leafs could look at the two as a cheaper option Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev would have cost. Another source said it would make sense for the Leafs to try and package for both. A Flyers source said that Maple Leafs are not ready to give up a first-round pick for any Flyers players that could be available.

The Flyers might be interested in re-signing Walker, but if they decide to move from him, they’d want a first-round pick.

The Calgary Flames could be a potential landing spot for Ristolainen if they move on from Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. The Flames may be looking to players in the 22 to 26 years old, so Ristolainen may not fit.

Will teams be interested in Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson, who has a $4 million cap hit through 2025 with a 10-team no-trade list?

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson‘s name has come up. He carries a $4.874 million through 2026 with an eight-team no-trade list.

Other defensemen that have come up include Matt Benning, Brian Dumoulin, Mario Ferraro and Ilya Lyubushkin. Some younger defensemen that may be available include Adam Boqvist and Philip Broberg.