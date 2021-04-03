NHL Rumors: Areas of Need and Options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star: In net remains a question mark for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though his injury is ‘progressing,’ Frederik Andersen remains out. Jack Campbell has played really well but he’s been out three times this season with a leg injury. Michael Hutchinson has played okay but do you want him in net during the playoffs if Andersen and Campbell are hurt? They need some insurance.

Detroit Red Wings Jonathan Bernier is the top goaltender on TSN’s trade bait board but it seems unlikely the Leafs would look to reacquire him.

San Jose Sharks Devan Dubnyk and Florida Panthers Chris Driedger also made the board.

If the Dallas Stars fall out of the playoff race, former Maple Leafs goaltending coach Steve McDichan thinks Anton Khudobin would be an intriguing option.

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: (mailbag) Believe that it’s possible that Jack Campbell and another goaltender not named Frederik Andersen will man the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs next season.

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has already he’d be open to trading a top prospect.

Would you trade Nick Robertson for Taylor Hall? Rasmus Sandin for Kyle Palmieri? Rodion Amirov for Marc Staal?

Two weeks ago you would have said ‘No,’ but now the market isn’t flooded with options that it once was. There is still time before the April 12th deadline and things could open up again.

Would be okay with trading a top prospect and/or pick for Mattias Ekholm, David Savard or Nick Foligno if they are made available. Would be a little hesitant with Rickard Rakell or Brandon Montour.

The Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and New York Islanders are also looking at players the Maple Leafs may have their eye on. That will help drive up the price.

Alex Galchenyuk‘s play so far on the second line and has lessened the need to acquire top-six forward a little. They could use some depth on the blue line in case there is an injury. You don’t need to give up a top prospect for a depth defenseman.

The Predators and Blue Jackets in the playoff race again limits available options. Top five options for the Maple Leafs.

Kyle Palmieri – Islanders and Bruins also linked to Palmieri.

Rickard Rakell – A trade could reignite his offense.

Marc Staal – Could use his size, experience and penalty killing.

Taylor Hall – Buyer beware.

Jamie Oleksiak – Could be made available if the Stars keep falling out of the playoff race.