NHL Rumors: Auston Matthews, and who could be interested in Connor Hellebuyck

Auston Matthews has the leverage and will likely be the highest-paid NHL player

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Auston Matthews intends to sign a contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs at some point, but likely not on July 1st when he’s eligible. It will likely be a four- or five-year deal at more than Nathan MacKinnon’s $12.6 million.

Matthews will want to know the new GMs plan as there are so many unknowns surrounding the team right now. Matthews had a great relationship with former GM Kyle Dubas, but his departure doesn’t mean he won’t re-sign with the Leafs.

A no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st giving Matthews’ camp extra leverage.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan as spoken with their core four and told them that they’ll be back, but you shouldn’t fully promise that to them before you hire a new GM to run the team.

The Penguins, Kings and Sabres could be looking for a goaltender this offseason, and Connor Hellebuyck could be made available

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has a year left on his contract at a $6.17 million cap hit with a $7.5 million salary. He has no trade protection and could interest teams that don’t like the UFA market.

If the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t re-sign Tristan Jarry, they could be in the market for a goaltender. The Los Angeles Kings will be checking out their options.

The Buffalo Sabres are another team that could be looking to add a veteran goalie, someone to mentor Devon Levi. The Sabres have prospects and draft picks that could interest the Jets, and it would make a lot of sense for them.