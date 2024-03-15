NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Wild, Devils, Predators, and the Senators

Quick Hits on the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, and Nashville Predators

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is 10 months into his recovery which was expected to be 12 to 16 months. Landeskog has five years left on his contract so the Avs won’t be rushing him back for a short-term playoff gain if he’s not ready.

The Minnesota Wild traded pending RFA forward Connor Dewar to the Toronto Maple Leafs as GM Bill Guerin noted they are cap-strapped and Dewar has arbitration rights.

The New Jersey Devils will continue their search for a No. 1 goalie this offseason. The Devils have Jake Allen at $1.925 million next year.

Juuse Saros has a year left at $5 million and the Nashville Predators would be okay with a Saros-Jaroslav Askarov tandem next year, they may not want to lose Saros for nothing in free agency. Will they extend Saros or look to move him at the draft?

The Fourth Period: The Ottawa Senators moved Vladimir Tarasenko at the deadline but weren’t able to move Dominik Kubalik, and didn’t find the deals they liked during talks involving Erik Brannstrom, Jakob Chychrun and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings were among the teams kicking tires on Chychrun.

While there may not have been a lot of movement at the deadline for the Senators, they’ve laid some groundwork for potential offseason moves. GM Steve Staios.

“Instead of just going out to make deals at the deadline, we identified where we wanted to get in the market and what we wanted to accomplish. At the end of the day, we didn’t get there at this deadline. We had a vision on both the short-term and the long-term.”

The Sens have two first-round picks and just under $13 million in cap space.