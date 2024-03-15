NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Penguins, Rangers, Kings, and the Golden Knights

Quick hits on the Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and a few more

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There could be three big goaltenders available his offseason in Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros and Linus Ullmark. A buyers market.

The Calgary Flames didn’t move Markstrom as they felt the offers weren’t good enough.

A Noah Hanifin extension in Vegas wouldn’t surprise anyone and the Dallas Stars could look to extend Chris Tanev.

Believe Ullmark wouldn’t waive his no-trade to the Los Angeles Kings. Believe the Bruins were talking to one team who wouldn’t be blocked and that they rejected one teams ask for Jeremy Swayman.

NHL Rumors: It May Be Wishful Thinking, But Erik Karlsson Back In Ottawa Makes Some Sense

Pending free agent Filip Hronek debate begins. Believe that the Canucks would also like to re-sign Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua and Tyler Myers. Myers at a lower number number.

The Edmonton Oilers have already shown interest in extending newly acquired Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

Believe the Pittsburgh Penguins could offer Sidney Crosby a two or three-year deal at $10.5 million.

The Oilers and New York Rangers were interested in Jordan Eberle before he re-signed with the Seattle Kraken.

The Los Angeles Kings were interested in Reilly Smith but didn’t have the salary cap flexibility.

Vegas Golden Knights GM on their use of the LTIR

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that they had talked to the San Jose Sharks about Tomas Hertl before he was injured at the end of January. The deal was complex and there were a lot of steps to get it done.

“The retention. What’s the additional price that needs to be paid for a team to get retention? Now you’re involving ownership. It was the final deal to be completed. It was the one that we worked on the longest. It was great for both organizations that we got it to the finish line because I think it’s a really good trade for San Jose as well with what they’re working at (in their rebuild). And we really like what it does for our team — not just for the short term but through his contract.”

He’ll count $6.75 million against the cap for the Golden Knights with the Sharks retaining $1.35 million for the next seven years.