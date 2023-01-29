NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, and Trade Deadline Sellers

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Remain Focused Amidst Trade Rumors

Aaron Vickers of NHL.com: In speaking with Kane and Toews, Vickers writes both players understand a decision about their futures with the Chicago Blackhawks is coming quickly.

Kane touches base with his agent every week to see what is going on. He remains focused on the season with the Blackhawks as he like Toews to control whether they stay or go. Kane says no decision has been made yet, but he is sure a more serious discussion will be happening over the next couple of weeks.

NHL Rumors: NY Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, LA Kings, Seattle Kraken, and the Vancouver Canucks

Like Kane, Toews is focused on the season. He hears the trade rumors and finds them entertaining. He knows people want to talk as he gets closer to the deadline.

The Trade Deadline Sellers

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Looking at teams that will be sellers at the trade deadline.

Vancouver Canucks – They do not have a lot of pieces that teams desire, but they have the biggest one in Bo Horvat. Horvat should fetch a significant return. In addition to Horvat, Luke Schenn is a player that can be shopped. The Canucks will also try to clear cap space at the trade deadline.

Chicago Blackhawks – In addition to Kane and Toews, Chicago has lower-priced rentals in Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, Jack Johnson and Jarred Tinordi, among them), and is receiving a fair amount of interest in defenceman Jake McCabe.

St. Louis Blues – The Blues are not officially sellers just yet. But many feel that will happen. Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly are garnering interest. In addition, they have depth players like Ivan Barabashev and Noel Acciari as they look to get their retooling accelerated.

San Jose Sharks – The Sharks are open for business as GM Mike Greier takes calls on Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier. Both players will be tough to move especially Karlsson as he has a full no-movement clause. Meier could fetch a lot for the Sharks especially if a team that acquires him signs him to an extension.

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, and the Trade Deadline Buyers

Columbus Blues Jackets – Interest is escalating in defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov. He should fetch at least a first-round pick. GM Jarmo Kekalainen hopes to get a package similar to what he got for David Savard.

Montreal Canadiens – Montreal does not have many headliners this trade deadline. Sean Monahan is gaining interest from teams around the league as he returns from injury. GM Kent Hughes will see what the market will be for defenceman Joel Edmundson, as he is his only rental.

Arizona Coyotes – All eyes are on Jakob Chychrun and where he goes. GM Bill Armstrong is holding firm on his asking price. Shayne Gostisbehere, is player teams are interested in. However, he is sidelined for four to six weeks. The injury should not affect his trade value though. Also, goaltender Karel Vejmelka is gaining interest as well.

Anaheim Ducks – John Klingberg signed a one-year deal in Anaheim this past summer with the purpose of being dealt at the deadline. GM Pat Verbeek also has a couple of other players on expiring deals like Dmitry Kulikov and Kevin Shattenkirk. He could move Cam Fowler if the deal was right.

Philadelphia Flyers – The Flyers are stuck in “No Man’s Land” for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. GM Chuck Fletcher will do his best to move James van Riemsdyk, but he will have to retain a significant part of his cap hit. But nothing should be off the table for the Flyers.