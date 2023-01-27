NHL Rumors: NY Rangers, Chiacgo Blackhawks, LA Kings, Seattle Kraken, and the Vancouver Canucks

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Rangers, Blackhawks, Kings, Kraken and Canucks.

Dreger:”I look at the New York Rangers and I feel like Chris Drury is itching to do something significant there.”

Blake Price: “He got two of those guys. We mentioned to of those names so maybe pick the guy that you least like of the two.”

Dreger: “Fair enough. And so what are we looking at here. Are we looking at Patrick Kane on the Chicago Blackhawks? If you’re Kyle Davidson you know you’re in full rebuild mode and if you’re trading away your two stars in (Jonathan) Toews and Kane, then you want to do it by balancing not just first-round draft picks, and prospects, but young NHL players.

So of course you’d be asking for Kaapo Kakko or Alexis Lafreniere. I’m hesitant though because the jury’s still out on those kids. They’re still developing young players.

Even though they’re drafted high in the first round, there’s no guarantee that any player in the first round, be it first overall or sixth round is going to pan out. But you do have to be patient in that development process.

Quinton Byfield, as you say is another name with the Los Angeles Kings. That’s another team that knows because of Jonathan Quick, because of Anze Kopitar, the window in LA is closing. So Rob Blake, he’s willing to be bold and very aggressive in adding pieces that he thinks legitimately make the Kings a Stanley Cup contender. So if Quinton Byfield has to be included in that conversation, I think you have to consider it. It just seems a little lofty.

And Shane Wright by the way. So this has been bubbling around. Again the Seattle Kraken, well our belief, speculatively so, that they’re going to be in on some of the big boys. Either (Ryan) O’Reilly or (Bo) Horvat, go down the list.

There was a Horvat for Shane Wright rumor that had kind of been percolating out there. Late last week I checked in with somebody I trust very closely associated, and they were assured that wasn’t happening, at least then. That seems a little high.”

