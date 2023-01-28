NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, and the Trade Deadline Buyers

The Canadiens and Capitals haven’t discussed Anthony Mantha

Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: There has been some speculation that Anthony Mantha could become a trade candidate for the Washington Capitals.

There has been speculation that the Montreal Canadiens could be interested in Mantha, and that they could offer up defenseman Joel Edmundson.

A source said that the Canadiens and Capitals haven’t talked about Mantha. The sides have talked trade before though.

Mantha has been a healthy scratch and has been dealing with inconsistent play. He carries a $5.75 million salary cap hit.

The Trade Deadline Buyers

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Looking at teams that will be buyers at the trade deadline.

Toronto Maple Leafs – A forward that can play in the top-six, but will depend on the cost. They are unlikely to move a first for a rental but may be for someone with term. May need to get a third team involved to retain salary.

New York Rangers – Have been linked to the big name forwards and have two first-round picks. Could use a top-six forward. Patrick Kane would be a nice add.

Carolina Hurricanes – Will be patient with their cap space. Timo Meier would be a nice add with an extension. Could look for some defensive depth.

Boston Bruins – May only add a depth piece or two but you can’t rule them out for a bigger move.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Running out of assets and will look for low-cost moves.

Edmonton Oilers – Looking for a left-handed defenseman and may need to move Jesse Puljujarvi and his salary.

Winnipeg Jets – They could use some depth on their blue line. The cap space is there to make a big move but they may only need to make some minor moves.

Dallas Stars – Could use some more balanced scoring. Not a lot of cap space to work with.

Vegas Golden Knights – Mark Stone injury status is a question mark. If he goes on the LTIR, they’ll have a lot more cap space to work with if he’s not returning during the regular season.

Minnesota Wild – Could use some help up front. Defenseman Matt Dumba could be moved if they get a defenseman back.

Colorado Avalanche – Not deep at forward and could use a center. Have dealt with a lot of injuries.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes

Los Angeles Kings – Could use some help in net and a left-handed defenseman. Could move a right-handed defenseman.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Not much cap space and assets to work with. Could use a defenseman.

Washington Capitals – Not much cap space available. Could use a defenseman. Would be money-in, money-out.