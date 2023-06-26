NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Predators, and the Dubois to the LA Kings speculation

Can’t see the Blue Jacket drafting Matvei Michkov

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets will meet with draft prospect Matvei Michkov before the draft but it’s hard to see them selecting him at No. 3.

The Predators are not interested free agents and have draft picks at their disposal

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have about $19 million in projected salary cap space and only need a fill a few spots. GM Barry Trotz has said he’s not interested in the free agent market.

The Predators have a ton of draft picks at their disposal. Cue the RFA offer sheet speculation.

NHL Rumors: Are teams waiting it out with all the rumored players available?

The Pierre-Luc Dubois to the LA Kings speculation continues

David Pagnotta: The LA Kings have been actively looking to add a top-six forward and have been having multiple discussions. They are trying to add a top-six by the draft.

Murat Ates: Have heard that the Los Angles Kings are talking to Pierre-Luc Dubois about a contract extension.

There are still things to be worked about the sense is that things are moving along.

Scott Billeck: With the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade speculation to the Los Angeles Kings, and with Gabriel Vilardi‘s name being mentioned as one of the potential pieces possibly coming back to Winnipeg, you’d think the Jets might want to have a long-term extension in place as part of the deal. He’s a pending RFA with arbitration rights.

Scott Billeck: The Jets wouldn’t want to go through another Dubois-type situation again.

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: The Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings continue work on a blockbuster trade, with big pieces going both ways.

Dubois would slot in nicely behind Anze Kopitar. Dubois is thought to be looking for $9 million a season and the Kings would want an extension in place to complete the deal.

Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo are believed to be part of the return going to the Jets. Vilardi’s an RFA and Iafallo has two years left at $4 million.

NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers – St. Louis Blues trade speculation and fallout

Sources say there could be more pieces involved.

Auston Stanovich: Hearing that the Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets are progressing on a Pierre-Luc Dubois trade. Have heard that Gabriel Vilardi could be involved but that is not concrete.