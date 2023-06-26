NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Oilers interested in free agent Connor Brown?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Believe that the Edmonton Oilers are interested in pending UFA forward Connor Brown. The Oilers would need to get him to sign for less though.

He played with Connor McDavid in Junior and he has Zach Nyman-like qualities that make him appealing.

The Maple Leafs are looking at defensemen on the trade market

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the few teams that have spoken with the Flyers about Travis Sanheim. If Sanheim isn’t part of the Blues trade talks, believe things will pick up with other teams again.

The Maple Leafs have also looked at Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin.

Tiering off potential UFA fits for the Philadelphia Flyers

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Tiering off pending UFAs that would be fits with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Culture Guys – Nick Foligno, Wayne Simmonds.

Center Depth – Lars Eller, Nick Bonino, Derek Stepan, Nick Bjugstad, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Teddy Blueger.

The Depth RHD – Radko Gudas, Justin Holl, Connor Clifton, Luke Schenn, and Erik Johnson.

The Upside Plays – Max Pacioretty, Connor Brown, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nick Ritchie.

Potential landing spots for Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: The Vancouver Canucks bought out the remaining four years of defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract last week. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent and should generate some interest as it’s a weak group.

OEL could look for a one-year show-me contract in hope that he can have a bounce-back year and cash in next year. He could decide he wants a multi-year deal. He’ll be collecting $2.416 million from the Canucks next year.

If he’s looking for a short-term deal, some possible destinations for him include the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights.