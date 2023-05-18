NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and notes on the coaching vacancies around the league

The Boston Bruins should make an extension for Tyler Bertuzzi a priority

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are going to have salary cap issues they’ll need to work through. Given their current state, they likely can’t re-sign trade deadline acquisitions in Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi.

RFAs Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman need new deals, and they await decisions from UFAs and potential retirees Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Some may want the Bruins to re-sign Orlov, but Bertuzzi may make more sense for the Bruins if they can find a way. Hathaway was a great fit but they can’t afford that much for a fourth liner.

Bertuzzi was productive in the playoffs and had some chemistry with David Pastrnak and should be a priority for them this offseason. He ‘loved’ his time in Boston. The Bruins did give up a first-round pick for him at the deadline. Can the Bruins find a way to fit an extension in is the question?

Coaching vacancies around the league

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe the Washington Capitals have asked the Maple Leafs for permission to speak with assistant coach Spencer Carbery. The Capitals have an interest in Jeff Halpern (Lightning assistant coach) and they have interviewed other candidates.

The Anaheim Ducks may also have interest in Carbery. They’ve had preliminary talks with several other coaches.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames and New York Rangers are also in the market for head coach.

The Blue Jackets have spoken with Paul Vincent (internal candidate) and Peter Laviolette and Mike Babcock. Guessing that Laviolette may get the job unless they decide to give Vincent a shot.

Patrick Roy is interested in returning to the NHL and is a former teammate of Rangers GM Chris Drury.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas needs to figure out his future before the future of Sheldon Keefe is decided. Keefe has a year left at $1.95 million.

Frank Seravalli: Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has spoken with a ton of coaching candidates. Can confirm that three candidates are Andrew Brunette (Devils), Spencer Carbery (Leafs) and Mike Vellucci (Penguins).